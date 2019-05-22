Horoscope Today, May 22, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Taurus, Scorpio and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Just as it seems that the world was too dominated by Venus’ slightly hysterical location, along comes Mars, your very special planet, with its firm, uncompromising desire to put the world to rights. Make the most of it and attempt to seize the lead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One lesser-known characteristic of your sign is a love of luxury, excess and indulgence. Seeing as this is not just a perfect moment, but the perfect moment to enjoy yourself, please keep routine commitments in their proper place. The last thing you want now is to be overwhelmed by extra chores.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may still feel that others are being inconsiderate, unprofessional or just plain irresponsible. I am afraid that, if this is the case, you will just have to be patient while they indulge themselves. You will find very soon that partners will change their minds – in your favour.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All of a sudden you’re back in the land of serious, challenging and supportive astrological alignments. Over the next two months you will require every ounce of your native wit and perception, if you are to maintain your position on all fronts, personal, domestic and professional. I’m sure you’ll succeed admirably.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Be aware that you still need some sound advice over finances, at least until next week has come and gone. One point in your favor is that this is an ideal week for reaching agreement on a wide range of issues, personal as well as professional.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may have realized by now that nobody and nothing should prevent you from taking advantage of new offers. The first rewards of any recent actions could be financial and will result in a greater feeling of security. And once that happens you’ll be much happier.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

In time you will look back on this period of your life as one when you finally got rid of a great many unnecessary anxieties and pointless worries. However, the process by which this occurs may require all the determination at your disposal. And that, as it happens, is well within your abilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have triumphed over so many apparently insurmountable obstacles in the past that you have little concern about present difficulties, which are trivial by comparison. By all means distract yourself by going on a spending spree, as long as you’ve got the spare cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may enjoy the fruits of your labours, but do be aware that partners will be expecting you to fulfill your domestic responsibilities, today. There doesn’t seem to be any chance that you can worm your way out of a commitment which was freely given, so stick with it – at least for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Keep a close watch on relationships at work. Take it on yourself to offer authority and stability without necessarily being a restrictive influence and you will avoid a great deal of frustration. What friends and partners need is a firm but fair hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Is there a possibility that you will be travelling abroad for your work, or to fulfill some other commitment? Certainly there does seem to be a connection at present between overseas commitments and responsibility, but there is still further information to come.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars is teaming up with Venus, so you may be just a little more hyper-sensitive than usual. Sensible relaxation may be just what you want to keep a level head where other people are concerned. Yet what you need right now is a determination to stick to your guns.