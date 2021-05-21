Horoscope Today, May 21: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Sagittarius, if it pleases you, keep something very important to yourself.

THE DAY TODAY

We’re well into a new lunar cycle, still a time for new starts and fresh beginnings. By the way, the ebb and flow of the Moon was a magical moment in ancient societies. When it disappears at the New Moon, it was believed that Ishtar, the Babylonian Queen of Heaven, descended to the Underworld. When light returned to the sky she was re-born and life began again!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Something is not quite right in your business or financial life, but losses or mysteries are temporary. The best advice in this, and similar matters, is never to jump to conclusions, but always to go back and check that you have got your facts straight.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

From your current planetary picture it is clear that there are genuine and well-founded hopes of an increase in earnings, probably as a result of a great deal of thankless effort you put in the past. Don’t expect the heavens to open and shower you with good luck. The world doesn’t work like that, so make your own fabulous fortune!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must keep other people sweet, for you never know when you might need them. Actually, social confidence should be one of your gifts at the moment and it is also exactly what partners require, for if they are to be truthful they will admit that they’ve not been as happy as they could have been.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Feelings are funny things – as you know only too well. There are certain times of the month when you should feel free to be overwhelmed by emotion without explaining yourself or justifying your actions. This is one such moment. If partners do demand reasons, answer them in riddles!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your personal affairs should be more important than professional commitments. Even if you are absolutely forced to go to work or clear up after other people, you should see to it that life reflects what you want rather than what society dictates – within reason, of course!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is one of those days when you might well receive significant news from the past. Some people think it is bad to have one’s opinions and actions shaped by what happened long ago, but right now this is probably necessary. After all, the past is ever present!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Self-confidence is your most important quality at the moment. Any bright idea at work is likely to bring the money rolling in, probably in quite unexpected ways, any time over the next three months. It’s difficult to make firm plans, but that’s as true for partners as for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Conflicts, criticism and pressures at work or in public matters will soon ease, but only after there have been several other major developments. What seems to be exceptionally powerful at the moment is a sense that cash rewards are more important than gratitude. Oh, and an employer should put their money where their mouth is!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If it pleases you, keep something very important to yourself. There is no reason at all why you shouldn’t have your secrets. In love you should still allow partners to take the initiative, partly because it really looks as if they have some of the best ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You won’t lose face now if you seek support over private affairs. In fact, you should be relieved when partners show themselves capable of looking at the facts, rather than taking a personal and emotional stand. You see, your feelings might make sense to you, but not to others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Have a last emotional stab at a particular professional venture. If you’re involved in a community enterprise, you must realise that others will not share your beliefs. In love, enjoy any opportunity to be thoroughly sloppy and sentimental – and to indulge your desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is a fact that other people provide a very useful anchor by which you attach yourself to the “real” world. So, do yourself a favour and find suitable allies today, but realise that the lure of foreign parts is still strong. You must do something to satisfy your adventurous yearnings!