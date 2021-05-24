Horoscope Today, May 24: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There could be an air of expectation all week, largely due to your lunar alignments. This generates a sense that while life is good, you never know what is around the next corner. Quite right, too. And that’s why you must be on your guard. You’re also in quite an inventive frame of mind, by the way, so look for imaginative solutions to old problems.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s position has to be watched for most daily ups and downs, and today’s patterns are curious ones. It’s as if the mood of the times suits you but the circumstances might not. So, if you feel slightly short-changed, it could be because you’re not making the most of a mixed day. You can always just pause for breath and wait till you catch up with yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s an increasing sense of tension, perhaps passion. But are you comfortable with this? I suspect not. Not that is, unless you devote yourself to worthy causes and selfless duties. The downside is that you could expose yourself to exploitation so, rather than become a doormat, why not pick and choose the people you’re prepared to help?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re such a sensitive soul that it’s always pleasant when you think that you’re getting the support you feel you need. Which means that people you love are on your side for a change – which is not always the way that it seems! You’re still keeping some of your plans to yourself – and why not?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be in a strange state, quite happy to say what you think on the one hand, but not to reveal your true feelings on the other. Perhaps you’re right. Perhaps you’re not confident enough in your emotions to be able to talk about them yet. And, if that’s the case, all you can do is wait until the time and place – and the people – are right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a great deal to be said for standing your ground. But, I’m not sure if it’s enough. There’s an old eastern proverb that the branch which bends in the wind stays on the tree. That’s a way of saying that, in a week of change, complete flexibility is probably your best option.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The surface may be calm, but in the astrological universe there’s a great deal bubbling underneath – and it’s all about to burst through. In straight, practical terms, your energy is soon to increase, but you’ll also be growing more impatient and eager to push your plans into effect – at any cost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If we look over the next week, then it seems that the changes you experience will be indirect, by which I mean that they could come via other people, or in ways you didn’t expect. In either case, the next month could be a time of mystery. The truth could lie in your intuition and imagination – tempered with real facts, of course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a time to move – and a time to stand still. And this, I’d say, is a time to stand still. As is tomorrow and the day after. Yet by the end of the week you’ll be moving fast. That is the planetary prognosis. Now all you have to do is arrange your daily diary to fit in with the celestial formations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners are in a generally supportive frame of mind. But then that’s only as much as you’d expect. But it is a situation you can encourage by praising, boosting, flattering and helping them. In other words, don’t wait for them to come to you; it’s you who has to make the first move. Looking ahead, your professional stars are about to expose new, untested ambitions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You could be taking on fresh responsibilities, mainly emotional ones. Even at work a new task could have a sense of personal, almost parental, commitment about it. There’s also a vague spot of financial confusion around, but you’ll be tempted to give money to worthwhile causes – and that can only do you good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The heavens are in a creative state. What I really mean by this is that you are in a position to develop and express your unique gifts, whatever they are. Much of your energy will be directed towards personal engagements, romantic connections and relationships with younger people and youthful family members.