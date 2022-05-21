Horoscope Today, May 21, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s lunar alignments compel you to turn your attention to routine chores, not an exciting prospect, I’m afraid. Many Ariens may be feeling slightly under the weather, but there’s no time like the present for getting in shape for the next few months.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Tomorrow’s challenging lunar pattern is already casting its shadow over your affairs, though in the nicest possible way. This will be an optimum weekend for creative expression, cultural events, romantic encounters and happy relationships with children.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Tense planetary aspects will force you to prove just how well-informed, alert and astute you really are. I have every faith that you will rise to the challenge, demonstrating to everyone that they were absolutely right to place their trust and confidence in you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can use your time in no better way than by getting your future plans and arrangements perfectly straight. That may mean seeking expert advice and sitting down and drawing up lists. At the same time, though, this is an emotional phase, and your heart-strings will be tugged.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All in all, it’s a positive period – one when a practical frame of mind helps you through every little problem. At the heart of all financial worries lies a fear of going without. However, if you get to grips with such unconscious fears, you’ll manage your money much more efficiently.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The coming planetary pattern is already indicating a critical turning-point in your affairs. Might I suggest that you fall in with the mood of the times and implement certain much-needed long-term reforms and improvements? Family members will look up to you when you set a more positive example.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Learn to let go and allow others the freedom they seek. The surprising fact is that, if other people are granted their independence, they may choose not to use it. Why don’t you trust your instincts for a change, and play around with new solutions to old problems?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a sociable day. However, it’s difficult to know whether social outings will offer an escape from personal complications, or whether intimate encounters will save you from group activities. The best advice is to play it by ear, and not to make your move until you’re certain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One minor cycle in your life comes to an end this weekend. Both work and family questions will arrive at a satisfactory point and you may use current conditions as a launch pad for future achievements. And remember this – all endings open the way for new beginnings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s planetary picture brings good news for Capricorns, just as long as you refuse to rise to the provocation that is always likely at such times. And any foreign contacts, legal questions and educational aspirations will all benefit from a renewed sense of purpose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your financial affairs will reach a turning-point and may never be the same again. If you have any sense, you will consciously steer your situation towards conditions which will guarantee your future prosperity. And, if you do that, then people close to you will also share the benefits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon sends challenging signals today. I would therefore advise you to take it one step at a time, enjoying an easy life when possible and rising to the challenge when necessary. At all costs avoid conflict. What it really encourages you to do is tackle practical questions with greater determination.