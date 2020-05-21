Horoscope Today, May 21, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 21, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A switch of mood is due today, and you may find yourself feeling very much more confident and in control than you did yesterday. You should bear in mind, though, that there are still plans, ideas and feelings which might be best kept secret. Nobody has an absolute right to know what you’re up to.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You should maintain a high social profile if that is what is called for, but pay more attention to your own private, inner world. Never was it more true that you cannot live by bread alone, so follow your dreams. Your vivid imagination might even be one of your greatest assets.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may make a strenuous effort to get people on your side. Even if it seems like a waste of time, persuading partners that you are right will at least help you get your act together. Also, be prepared for employers or colleagues to change their plans.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are a creature of extremes, simultaneously ultra-sensitive and hyper- ambitious! Most of your life is spent trying to find a middle path, but right now you should let your ambitions off the leash. One word of caution is to avoid treading on anyone else’s toes, even without meaning to.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Characteristically, your chart is split between the ultimately profound and the determinedly trivial. The first pattern urges you to seize the moral high ground, while the second lends support to holiday and travel plans. This sounds like the perfect recipe for an interesting life.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You may break the habit of a lifetime and stop counting your cash. Never was it more apparent that what you must do is spend whatever is necessary to secure your private and personal happiness. If you are thinking about a long-lost loved one then you never know, they might be about to reappear.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Partners are bound to be in a difficult mood, but whether this is a bad or a good thing is a moot point. The best approach is probably to realise that they are simultaneously trying to do what is best for you and for them, and having a hard time of it!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Mars, the symbol of your current success, is still in an emotional mood. This is bound to cramp your style a little, but only if you fail to realise that life, even at work, can be fun. Your number one priority should be to enjoy yourself, and not to be too bothered by lingering difficulties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

If there are signs that certain family or domestic concerns are less important now than last week, or last month, don’t believe them. It is at moments like these that you can drop your guard and get caught out. After all, you never know what’s just around the next corner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You are now entering a phase of all-round change, not as great for most of you as those which have occurred regularly over the recent times, but powerful nonetheless. The most extreme option is a move of home, while some sort of domestic upheaval is on the cards for all of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Dialogue and discussion are the new priorities. There is no better thing you can do over the next forty-eight hours than unburden yourself of family guilt or resentments going back to the distant past. Do so with due regard for others’ sensibilities.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You will have to turn to the question of cost. You may not be renowned for your innate financial sense, although business skills can be learnt. This is precisely what you should do right now. And then there’s the romantic situation to consider, and the pleasure you may anticipate from a possible reunion.

