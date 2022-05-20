Horoscope Today, May 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you?Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Charitable giving is the order of the day. Somehow, in some way, you must put yourself out on behalf of your fellow man. Expect welcome family news, partly thanks to the Moon’s alignment with Jupiter, even if your hopes are raised too high for a time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Although current planetary aspects are rather exciting, you are probably past your period of peak activity. Briefly you’ll return to a more measured and sedate lifestyle, which could come as something of a relief. The real reason is that you’ve changed. Quite simply, you’re more in control.

GEMINI (May 22 -June 21)

Family relationships are possibly the most important part of your life, and now that you are in the final approach to a set of extremely helpful planetary alignments, you must see to it that you are happy with the general situation. The details you can sort out when the time is right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

At the best of times you tend to get carried away by your emotions, yet this only works when you are surrounded by people who love you. If you have sceptical colleagues to convince, please be more rational. They’ll listen carefully if you stick to the facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are naturally broad-minded, but you do have an obstinacy which is sometimes unrivalled by any other sign of the Zodiac. My advice to you now is to take other people into your confidence and make compassion, rather then self-interest, your guiding principle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Partners and business associates appear to be at their most belligerent. They may use every trick in the book to get you to commit yourself to a spending or saving policy that frankly doesn’t suit your needs. But there may still be some sense in what they say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Most of the storm clouds should now have dispersed, allowing you to deal effectively with personal and financial matters. However, certain vague fears and worries are likely to persist until next week. Realise that these may be groundless – and get whatever support and reassurance you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For all your preoccupation with rights and principles, you seem to be strangely reluctant to allow other people the same degree of freedom that you demand for yourself. In these circumstances it is hardly surprising that they should complain. They’ll be happy to know that you’re listening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everyone around you seems to have some complaint or other, and you may feel weighed down by others’ moans and groans. Unfortunately, it is part of the Sagittarian’s burden to have to cheer up such miserable and pessimistic people. Put a brave face on it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If your work doesn’t give you the boost you crave, you must find a new personal outlet. Venus, planet of prosperity is still creating additional prospects for financial gain, especially through joint investments. But remember, the most important consideration is emotional riches, not financial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The time has come to make monetary reward the main priority at work. There is no reason why you should be so idealistic as to give up the chance of the pleasure and prosperity that are yours by right. After all, you can’t survive on goodwill and you can’t eat kind words.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is an emotionally supportive time and you have little to complain about. Discreet romantic encounters are on the agenda over the next few weeks, much to your immense pleasure and enjoyment. You just have to make sure that nobody feels as if you have let them down.