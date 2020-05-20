Horoscope Today, May 20, 2020: Capricorn, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 20, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 20, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – APR. 20)

There is now much to be gained from a trip down memory lane, although it doesn’t have to be events of long ago which now preoccupy you. What is important is what you find when you get there, probably an emotional crock of gold. An encounter with an old friend is due. It could be today, but it might be tomorrow!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your social stars are strong, so you may as well face the fact that there’s little to be gained from going it alone. You’ll benefit far more from linking up with like-minded people and forming a little team. There’s also a chance that a child or younger relation will come up with a pleasant surprise.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Most planetary activity now takes place in the upper reaches of your solar chart, signifying that public pressures should be more important than personal. In other words, social expectations now exert a crucial impact on your thoughts and emotions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Dream on, especially if romance is on the cards. From the planetary point of view, there could be no better time for adventures with loved ones, so please do whatever you can to keep routine chores to a minimum. There’s nothing to be gained from piling up the pressure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury, Venus and Mars have reduced their combined pressure. That means that while obvious difficulties may have been removed, there are still certain hurdles to overcome, not the least of which is your capacity to doubt yourself. A little extra confidence is needed!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s time to explore your feelings, whether of guilt or resentment, hope or desire. Only by letting your emotions roam and your imagination wander will you get a true picture of what it is that you truly require from partners and loved ones – and what you can give in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please do not imagine that conditions at work have been finally agreed. The curious point is that even though everyone is now acting on what has been decided, certain ideas will soon once again be thrown into the melting pot. In fact, it could all be up for grabs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t rule out the possibility of enforced changes in your life, but first realise that you have brought current conditions on yourself, and then that while Venus is so intriguingly aligned, the outlook is excellent for a happy outcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You won’t get very far unless you realise that family members need to be persuaded that you are right, and that domestic irritations should be dealt with now! You might not be the cause of some current problems, but you can certainly be part of the solution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Circumstances beyond your control are about to unmake a decision that you thought had been finalised. Look upon all uncertainty as a welcome opportunity for you to change your mind and attitudes. What’s more, what seems like a good idea this week might not look so rosy next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s fair to say that an astrological period of great importance is still with you, but you must accept that major change is unlikely in the near future. Instead you should work with what has already happened, and consolidate all improvements in relationships so far.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Common sense tells you that you should work as fast as possible to present other people with a fait accompli. They will then be able to jiggle about with the details, but without affecting the final outcome. Oh, and if you are dealing with practical matters, call in the experts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd