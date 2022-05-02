Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, if you’re looking for love you could be in luck. Sagittarius, financial stars are looking decidedly healthy, and, believe it or not, there are a number of ways in which you can save or make money. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon makes a series of fascinating and sensitive aspects, evoking a number of romantic dreams and illusions. You’ll be susceptible to all sorts of personal appeals. If you’re looking for love you could be in luck! But then you’re due a dose of good fortune.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Those of you who have intimate secrets should tread very carefully. On the one hand you may be tempted to go behind somebody’s back, on the other, you must remember that the planets, and hence other people, are just not in a trustworthy mood.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your tricky planetary aspects may simplify practical matters but could complicate personal involvements. You’re offered the chance to speed up financial transactions, especially inasmuch as they involve your home. But will family members see eye-to-eye? Well, yes, perhaps.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon’s alignment with your house of relationships is bound to make you realise the importance certain other people play in your life. In fact, you will be reminded that, much as you think you can go it alone, you can’t really survive without them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s a romantic buzz in the air, one which should please and excite your Leonine soul. If there’s anything you can do to make your immediate environment more colourful, then please do so now. You can expect unusual invitations, and visits from strange people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon reaches a vital stage in its cycle this week, which means that you should begin to wind up a number of projects. In particular, I’d say that legal matters and overseas links should now be settled. Stay one step ahead of family members and put forward your suggestions for domestic improvements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may go about your daily affairs with a spring in your step. Even working Librans will be mainly preoccupied with family relationships and domestic obligations, so stay ahead of the game. Follow your instincts and don’t be intolerant of others’ little foibles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The combination of Venus with Mercury and Jupiter makes you intensely well-meaning but, while hopes are high, the causes of misunderstanding lie around every corner and under every stone. Think before you open your mouth, or you’re bound to say the wrong thing!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Financial stars are looking decidedly healthy, and, believe it or not, there are a number of ways in which you can save or make money. Most of these relate to your domestic regime and family relationships. That’s a good enough reason why you should ask partners to repeat themselves if you didn’t listen last time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon exerts a powerful role over your sign, an indication that the odds are stacked in your favour. If plans do go awry the problem may be that you are too emotional to adequately appreciate the real situation. Perhaps circumstances are not really as mysterious as you think.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Both partnership and professional interests are stressed by certain adverse planetary influences – and somehow the two seem to be linked. However, I doubt if there’ll be any answers just yet – perhaps not for another four or five days. Patience suits you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars, ruling your energy level, is heading for a most romantic, imaginative, and irresponsible aspect to passionate Pluto, and a serious contact with Saturn. The message is clear; you must put all recent opportunities on a permanent footing. That is, of course, if you wish them to continue.