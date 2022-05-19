Horoscope Today, May 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun’s relationship with that intense planet, Pluto, generally adds determination and vigour to events in your life. On a specific level, you may expect to receive money from a mysterious or unexpected source, but only because you will make an extra effort.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Well, it’s time to do a little thinking about your long-term hopes and wishes, who you are, where you’re going and all that sort of thing. Try talking to people and see what responses you get. You may find that by using a partner as a sounding-board you receive advice that you never thought possible.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There may be a clash of priorities as family members and home interests compete for attention with professional ambitions. It may be a partner who is the unwitting cause of a current dilemma. If so, give them all the space and support they need to sort it out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun has now been joined by Mercury in an adventurous position, a pretty good sign that many of you are likely to be travelling far afield over the next month. All adventurous Cancerians will be in their element, expanding their horizons and extending their boundaries.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

In the past you have changed your ideas rather too often. Now, however, you must make up your mind, forget the past and concentrate on turning current situations to your own good fortune. At home, by the way, you could benefit from a family gathering.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have managed to extract watertight guarantees or assurances, then you have nothing to fear. It is important that you build up a support network of friends and relatives who you know will back you to the hilt, whatever happens and through thick and thin.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun and Mercury are both stressing your working affairs in a rather favourable manner. It is time to turn your attention to personal matters, seeing to it that harmonious relationships form the basis of a satisfactory public and professional life. The two are closely linked – as you know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A long-standing relationship or involvement still appears to be going through an intense phase. What transpired at work today may arouse your emotions, especially if colleagues seem determined to become dependent on you. Still, perhaps it is time you took a little more responsibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The current Sun-Moon pattern suggests that a move or major upheaval will be to your advantage. Public and professional issues may be dominated by purely personal and private feelings. What that means is that you have to figure out your own motivations before you can do anything else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The overall lunar picture signifies that the tide of fortune is all ready to turn in your favour. Indeed, imminent developments can only lead to further satisfaction and a sense of deepening personal fulfilment. As long as you feel richer inside, it will all be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your powerful sense of right and wrong is your best ally at the moment. Remember all those wonderful sayings about turning the other cheek and how you should forgive your enemies seven times seven. That’s the best advice right now. A friendly hint from a colleague could also point you in a positive direction at work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may expect some good fortune but, in a way, that’s not the important point. Rather, you must see that all parts of your character are expressed to the full and that your life as a whole is happy and contented. You can always find a positive outlet, even when unexpected difficulties come your way.