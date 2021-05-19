Horoscope Today, May 19, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In personal relationships the physical dimension will be important, and in business it will be the cash account that matters. You should think very carefully about how social activities may impinge on professional work and public duties, and vice versa.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should take any delays or frustrations in your stride, for today is one of those moments when it’s best to carry on with the job in hand without expecting marvellous results or a dramatic leap into the unknown. You’ll get your reward – but perhaps not yet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your stars look profitable and prosperous, so you’ll very soon be coming up with a whole series of ideas on how to make some spare cash. That’s stage one. Stage two, which is much more difficult, is to work out how you’re going to put the theory into practice.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are still one or two things you should keep to yourself, and your views on an emotional matter should go unspoken for a little while longer. However where once you found it so awkward to express yourself, you will soon have no difficulty.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are by your nature often far too open and honest, sometimes for your own good. Yet for the next fortnight at least you will be keeping certain truths to yourself. There is nothing wrong with secrets just as long as you have absolutely no intention to mislead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should balance the books – the emotional ones as well as the financial! It now looks as if an account has to be settled and a debt repaid before personal relationships can take a further step. It may be that you need not cash rewards, but acknowledgement for all your efforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Perfection is in the air, and you may enjoy any ray of light and every glimmer of hope which comes your way. If you should touch the clouds, however, do remember that the only thing which is permanent is change. You don’t want to come down to earth with too much of a bump!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Business and work planets are ideally poised to bring rewards, albeit slight ones, for all the hard effort you’ve put in. If somebody you trust makes a suitable offer then you may now take it, rather than waiting for something much better to come along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In no circumstances should you try to turn the clock back. It can be tempting to imagine that the past was preferable to the present, even for you, but do understand now that the future looks bright. You may expand your social circle and make new friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should set the wheels in motion and get personal initiatives under way. You may also have to pay extra attention to partners’ ideas over the next two to four weeks, and you can now set the pace by extending invitations to like-minded friends and colleagues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are certain periods in the year when the planets send out powerful messages, indicating that you are at a turning-point. This is one such time, which means that all decisions should be made with great care, for you may not be able to change them later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may never have meditated in your life, but today is a perfect moment to start. There is, you see, a pure and perfect alignment of planets pointing to a sector of your chart symbolising mystical aspirations, dreams and the unconscious. The answers may lie within!