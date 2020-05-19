Horoscope Today, May 19, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, and other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 19, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, and other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is now up to you to determine where you let your feelings take you. This is a time of deep emotion and, in your case, acute sensitivity. If ever you should find yourself feeling a little confused, don’t worry – just take a deep breath and count to ten.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is almost impossible to see whether you’ll be conducting an argument in your head with imaginary opponents, or if it will all break out into the open. Whatever the final outcome, you should leave no stone unturned in your search for the ultimate truth.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s something rather magical about this week’s planetary alignment. Your greatest strength should be your confidence and belief in your own future, so you may banish self-doubt to the far fringes of existence. And if a friend offers you some much-needed help, don’t be too proud to accept.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If a project or duty at work seems to be coming unstuck, your best option could be to take a step back to your previous position, and see what you did right. Then you’ll discover the best way forward from here. It’s all very logical really, in spite of what other people think.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re now into a forty-eight hour phase of potentially extraordinary extravagance. Of course, unless you have large bills due, it is up to you how far you go down the road of converting your hard-earned savings into luxuries and treats. I’m sure you’ll stay within your means.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

All great generals know when to make a tactical retreat, maybe even by losing a battle in order to win the war. This same strategy also occurs in the most profound oriental mysticism, so be wise and bend with the times. There’s another possibility here, and it’s that someone else will hand you victory on a plate!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Partners may appear to be domineering, but in fact they’re probably all bluff and bluster. You may confront them or ignore them, depending on your fancy, but in either case you have nothing to worry about. The main thing you have to do is keep a steady nerve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

So enjoyable and creative is today’s planetary potential that it would be a crying shame if you were to be chained to an unavoidable routine at home or at work. Make strenuous efforts to instil your personal talents into all activities at every turn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should do yourself a favour and spend as much attention as is necessary to dealing with domestic issues, especially family relationships. Don’t be worried about opening an emotional can of worms, for your fears are massively exaggerated – and may come to nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Dialogue is absolutely crucial, obviously favouring those of you attending interviews or otherwise having to sell yourselves. Go for a poetic approach and don’t just repeat the facts – give them a deeper meaning. You might even find that an apparently dull activity contains hidden interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This should be a time for spending, with the emphasis on domestic items, but not necessities. I mean, there’s always room for a little extra luxury. You should perhaps try to get hold of something that you once set your heart on, but were unable to obtain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may take the lead today, set the pace and control the emotional agenda. There’s no need to wave your arms and shout. Instead you should quietly manoeuvre partners into a position from which they, as well as you, will benefit. It’s really quite miraculous!

