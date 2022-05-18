Horoscope Today, May 18, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

When the Moon alters its position you’ll feel as if help has arrived in the nick of time. Look forward to an afternoon free from the normal pressures, and seek

help wherever you can. You probably need reassurance with a problem that you’ve been keeping to yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

That merry planet Mercury is trucking along through a sociable sector of your chart. This is about the most friendly influence you could hope to have. In cordial company you will be on top form and everyone will appreciate your gentle wit. You could even persuade someone to do the impossible!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Financial affairs intrude on your consciousness this morning. It’s a fine time to settle outstanding bills and make additional purchases. It’s also a day which favours short trips, meetings and discussions, not to mention friendly gatherings with friends.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Trying to understand yourself more clearly or make yourself more efficient are both worthwhile goals. You should have realised by now that it is no longer good

enough to muddle along in the hope that something will turn up. You actually have to make it happen!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are not making things any easier for yourself by digging in your heels or refusing to discuss long-term plans with colleagues and associates. Wouldn’t you

do better to use a little gentle persuasion? Well, yes, but you had better check up on the facts first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It wouldn’t take much for you to let yourself off the hook. All you have to do is realise that other people, not you, must bear much of the criticism for current cock-ups and fiascos. In love, you’ll be generous to a fault, but others may not respond as you’d like.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The current lunar positions are bound to exert a disruptive and upsetting influence. The reason I am saying this now is so that you may prepare the ground by shaping events to your will and interests. Your first duty, though, is to find out what partners want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can teach other people a thing or two about infatuation or obsession. Now that the Sun, the Moon, Uranus and Pluto are so powerfully aligned, you are liable to become fixated by a particular person or idea. You are able, though, to get your way through sheer seductive charm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Keep travel plans under scrutiny. You may not need to worry about delays or hold-ups this week, yet, if you do not make your intentions and arrangements crystal clear, other people may set off in an entirely different direction. Once again, the secret of success lies in the tiny details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is very important that you use your Capricornian skills to establish your family and domestic affairs on a firm footing. Personal discussions should be free-ranging and include various associated emotional issues. In short, everything is up for grabs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Sun, together with Mercury, is pushing your financial affairs in positive directions. You’ll do well to follow your intuition and even act on the basis of

the odd significant day-dream or two; it could be a dream which shows you the way forward better than the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ll be in for a double-dose of pleasure if you keep to time – and turn up at the right spot. And then everything else should fall into place. You are now in

a position to assert yourself and restore your reputation. You should also be able to make a little more cash.