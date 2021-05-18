Horoscope Today, May 18, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You will have to listen very carefully to both criticism and advice. The point is that people who are trying to help you out will know what needs to be said, but perhaps not how to say it. Don’t let the so-called facts get in the way – if only because they might be the wrong ones!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It will pay to keep your distance and accept that there is a price to pay for personal intimacy. The Moon will soon be in a helpful place, so you may easily reduce the emotional temperature and enjoy yourself at the same time. And if somebody is keeping a secret, it might be for a very good reason.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Once you have come to terms with enforced changes you should begin to see how to improve your bargaining position. From today you’ll realise how a financial situation can be handled so much better. For a start, you can take control of circumstances rather than waiting for favourable conditions to turn up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All your planning and hard work may come to nothing if you fail to keep partners informed: if they don’t know what’s going on, you can’t blame them for putting a spanner in the works. You’ll very soon move happily into a much more communicative phase.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should be able to make up your mind at last. In fact, I’d say that you must take certain decisions now, especially if they affect your long-term security. There are indications that, whichever way you jump, the results will be to your liking. And that can’t be bad!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Circumstances beyond your control are likely to alter much that you have come to take for granted, starting with financial plans and agreements. You may give all the time that is needed to talking about your needs at home, especially your desire for domestic security.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The coming period brings planetary alignments that are well-nigh perfect. If ever you were in a position to make that final leap into a state of perpetual harmony, this is it. Make sure your feet don’t leave the ground, though. In other words, keep going!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are quite happy in the knowledge that you don’t know what’s going on. That’s good, for you should not be troubled by the sort of little uncertainties that could be a feature of your life at the moment. You need to let other people shine, by the way, so stand back and give credit where it’s due.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If nobody has been willing to share your burdens in the past, have another go at soliciting support today. You may find friends in such a good mood that you can catch them off guard and lure them into uncharacteristic commitments. Whether that’s good for the future or not is an open question!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are a number of hurdles yet to be overcome, one of which is self-doubt. Believe in yourself and the whole world will believe in you, too! At least, partners will give you a lot more credit for your better ideas. When you take a second look, an apparent obstacle might actually be a major advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re on a major cycle which deals with emerging maturity and wisdom, and today and tomorrow you’re hitting a critical point along the way. This could be a moment to pause for self-congratulation, but also to plan the fundamental direction of your life over the coming years.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Nobody would blame you if you found current events slightly frustrating. It’s just that no matter how much you achieve, there is still more to be done. Spare some time for your day dreams, though, for the answer to a major question might lie deep in your imagination.