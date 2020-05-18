Horoscope Today, May 18, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 18, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs Horoscope Today, May 18, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: If you’re in any way uncertain about your strategy or prospects, it may be advisable to hold your horses over a major move or upheaval until next week. Only if you are more than one hundred percent confident should you initiate adventurous new enterprises.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: It’s important to consider the week as a whole and realise that this is a moment to concentrate on spiritual and mystical interests. It is also extremely important to avoid all gossip and false rumours. For some reason certain people seem anxious to mislead. Don’t listen to them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Generally, positive planetary alignments should help you to press ahead with a favourite ambition, no matter how small. Today, you have a valuable opportunity to resolve legal matters, answer ethical questions or arrange travel plans. There might also be a possibility of studying a new interest.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Pay your dues, both emotionally and financially. Also, if anyone owes you a debt, whether payable in cash or kind, now is the time to call them to account. Romantic influences continue on a broadly favourable course, perhaps because a friend seems ready to please.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: It’s a day for partnership, and hence for sharing, but a week for self-exploration, and so for pursuing your own goals regardless of what other people say or do. You may therefore be performing a careful balancing act today. I’m sure you’ll manage!

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: Always wait, look, listen and learn. This, you see, is nothing if not a time for patience, no matter that you do quite rightly feel a little frustrated or resentful at being passed over a long time ago. If life has taught you anything, it’s that there’s always a second chance. You just have to keep your eyes open.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: The scales might fall from your eyes. Even if you do discover that someone close is not a paragon of virtue, this is going to be a time when you will have to realise that you should have stood on your own two feet, anyway. Then you would never have risked disappointment, would you?

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: There is no way for you to predict or gauge how either home or career matters will develop. Everything depends on your approach which, while being businesslike, should also be spontaneous and flexible. You may accept relations’ little ups and downs, and offer them all the support they need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: To say that you should be able to turn almost any situation to your advantage may sound a little exaggerated at present, but that’s because you’re not yet aware of the broader pattern. By the end of the week you’ll be cruising along with the world at your feet.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: Although this is a day to focus on finances, there is little in your chart to indicate important developments. It may therefore be no more than a case of keeping an eye open for bargains, but always with due regard for your long-term security. After all, you don’t want to squander your assets.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: The ball definitely appears to be in your court today. You should therefore be able to put your foot down at home but, with such power comes the responsibility to use your advantages wisely. In other words, it’s a day for good deeds! And whatever you do, I hope you’ll be appreciated.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Although your stars are definitely powerful, you should steel yourself for a clash of temperament. That way, when someone blows up over the next few days, you’ll be in a perfect position to help them through. Your innate wisdom will be much in evidence.

