Horoscope Today, May 16, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

No matter how relaxed the pace of life today, the end of the week could be rather hectic. There will also be a certain amount of emotional tension. You may therefore come to be grateful for your foresight and refusal to put off tasks that should be done as soon as possible.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may have a conservative reputation but, if allowed to express yourself, you have a wonderfully understated eccentric way of working. Now that Venus is aligned with a publicity-minded region of your chart, partners and associates will begin to notice your fascinating qualities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon makes a number of very sharp moves today, which means that domestic affairs should now be sorted out and family relationships resolved, at least until the end of the week. Older relations could be the most helpful – you know who you can rely on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Everything that has happened recently has conspired to change the rules of the game. Don’t blame other people though, after all it’s you who has moved the goal posts, possibly for the very good reason that it seemed the right thing to do at the time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon eases its way through a private sector of your chart, inspiring dreams, strange imaginings and mysteries of the most colourful kind. You will relish any intrigues or uncertainty that cloud your vision today. After all, a mystery could be the cause of much more pleasure.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Nobody can really put you on the spot or undermine your confidence. You are so full of self-doubt that you are skilled at sabotaging your own interests. Make it your goal to boost your self-esteem and inspire respect. But don’t feel that you need to rush into anything hasty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your personal affairs will be highlighted in a rather special and even spectacular way this week. Yet another full seven days may pass before you can genuinely get to grips with outstanding domestic differences and family hopes. That gives you every reason to wait until your mind is made up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Pluto is a volatile planet, though often a force for good. This week you can be fully confident that this wonderful planet’s healing and restorative powers will be used utterly in your favour – even if at first it looks as if the opposite is true. Things are not always what they seem!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Because Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is still so powerful, you have all the protection you need. However, I would not say that this is a time for taking risks. On the contrary, great prudence is required. You see, if you're to be a proper gambler you have to know the outcome before you start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even though you may be convinced that some kind of major career or professional change is unavoidable, you may hold things up for a while if you wish. However, it is certain that you can trust partners’ generosity. Think now about what you might offer in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Even the most dedicated Aquarians shouldn’t keep their noses pressed to the grindstone all week. After all, you need a rest and a chance to get on with yourm own intensely personal interests. A word of advice – treat all amazing financial offers with a huge pinch of salt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mercury is moving through your chart at a fair old pace, an indication that you only have a limited period of time, probably about two weeks, to arrange interviews, attend meetings and make proposals. What is most important today, though, is the Moon, which is reinforcing and stiffening your emotions.