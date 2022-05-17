Horoscope Today, May 17, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Please don’t sit around thinking how jolly unfair life can be. Mars, the planet of excess energy, has passed on, and that imaginative and awkward squad, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, will now leave you in peace for a little longer. Saturn, meanwhile, will continue to keep you in your place.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun is still maintaining your social profile, reminding you that it is important to get other people to see that your way of doing things is best. With charm like yours, how can you fail? Only by not taking care of every single detail, that’s how.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The first thing to say is that there is a shortage of epoch-making planetary aspects at the moment. The result is that you may begin to see yourself as more in control of your life than you have been for quite some time. If you do, that’s a sign that you may come unstuck very soon.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s one thing you want more than anything else in your life, and recently it has seemed that you have been about to achieve it. However, if you have fallen

at the last hurdle, can you wait for another two months? Current developments may open your eyes to the broader picture.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t back away from problems at work. People in all areas of your life are waiting for you to make yourself clear and demonstrate that you are able to cope

with any amount of practical difficulty. People you live with could get intense, so don’t let anything surprise you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You seem to be quite preoccupied with personnel changes on the work front. Seeing as that radical sign Aquarius is involved, you may be concerned to increase your independence and sense of personal responsibility. And what that means is that you may have to strike out on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A series of powerful planetary aspects has been keeping your personal affairs in a state of flux. However, Venus, planet of love is bringing help from near at hand. And that help may be more practical than you think. In the meantime, sort out cash questions while you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you are absolutely determined to assert your authority, there seems to be little to stand in your way. The Moon combines with the Sun to strengthen an already solid personal position – much to your relief! The best advice is to take a creative approach, but keep other people on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun and Mercury are casting their benevolent rays over your family affairs. You are never certain about your foundations, emotional and otherwise, yet really you have little to worry about. Probably the best area to focus on is the effect your public commitments have on your private affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Have you realised that the obstacle you faced last week was a hurdle to leap over, not a brick wall to stop your progress? By now you must be well on your way to establishing your life on an entirely fresh footing. Today’s Venusian alignments should help balance your emotions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This may well be a challenging and upsetting time, but graceful Venus will bring support and sympathy from close friends. The best thing you can be told is that

your fears and worries are illusory. And the best thing you can do is wait until you have a clearer picture.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisceans have a reputation for being too sensitive by half. The only way to get the most out of your current situation is to lay yourself on the line and learn

to accept criticism in the spirit in which it is meant. In other words, there may be something genuine for you to learn.