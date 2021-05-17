Horoscope Today, May 17, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You still have a fair amount of energy, and you mustn’t waste time if you have important matters to complete. By next week your stars will be more relaxed, which could be a relief but also indicates that it might be somewhat less easy to achieve your aims.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Seen from one angle your stars present you as being on the winning side and not likely to be deceived or exploited. The essential message, though, is that you can turn all available circumstances to good advantage if you throw yourself into idealistic endeavours, forgetting self-interest and trusting in the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The weight of celestial patterns is still on your side, enabling you to swing almost any development to your benefit. At home, it’s all a question of being businesslike, and insisting that people obey the rules, watch the clock and do what they’re told.

You can keep a secret, but only for a little while longer. Today’s stars tell a double story; urging you to talk to partners, but advising you to hold your tongue when it comes to certain delicate matters. The last thing you want to do now is cause offence.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The business of day-to-day survival looms large, and it is to those little but necessary things that you must turn your attention. No item should be considered too small or too dull to warrant your best efforts. And don’t imagine that it’s OK to leave routine matters to others just because they’re boring.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Happily, lunar alignments are infusing and enthusing the region of the zodiac occupied by your sign. The consequence is that you could be rather more sensitive than usual, but also increasingly able to appreciate emotional improvements. And if you feel better, so should the people you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You would be wise to keep yourself to yourself today, at least when you sense that irrational opposition is looming. There may be a family mystery to solve, but it seems unlikely that answers will be available before tomorrow, so you should be patient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is much to be said for teamwork today, so make an effort to co-operate, and don’t even think about going it alone. If you’re still recovering from a trauma at work or a rejection at home, you will probably have forgotten all about it by next week.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

No amount of argument must prevent you from forging ahead with major alterations in your personal life. Partners’ advice, while well-intentioned, often seems to miss the point, so make your own decisions today. Mind you, you’ll have to accept responsibility if your plans don’t work out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There seems to be a powerful indication of long-distance contacts today, perhaps associated with family connections. You may actually be dreaming of life in distant parts. It would be nice to escape, if only for a while. Why not see if it can be arranged?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The general planetary indications are positive, but the upside is that you’ll be given a chance to make firm constructive progress, and then to sort out a hundred and one practical details and irritations. Other people will accept your plans – but only if you give them good reason.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is one week when planetary patterns urge you not to postpone a fresh start any longer. There are personal contacts out there which should now be converted into firm friendships. Close partners should be willing to go along with you, at least for part of the way.