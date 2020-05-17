Horoscope Today, May 17, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 17, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Having settled personal matters, you may spare a little time for financial arrangements, especially joint concerns. Old friends may offer the most support, so you’ll be linking up with people you’ve not seen for some time. At work, make all important changes after Tuesday.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You’d be a fool not to indulge yourself now that Venus is so pleasantly placed, so do make an almighty effort to keep routine chores to a minimum and allow some time for yourself. You might meet a very fascinating stranger, perhaps someone who will be important in your life over the coming years.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Monday’s Moon falls deep in powerful parts of your chart, restoring your morale and re-energising the parts that other stars fail to reach. It might be Wednesday before you feel confident enough to have your say without worrying about what people will say in return.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll be keeping your cards close to your chest until mid-week at least, treasuring your fantasies and perhaps sharing a secret with a special confidant. Yet the Moon’s shift of position after Wednesday could bring everything that’s been hidden into the open.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It’s difficult to gauge your mood, for you may be bright and sociable one moment, quiet and secretive the next. You might even stretch a partner’s patience to the limit. A minor financial earthquake is on the way, but hopefully it will bring no more than a brief blip in your business affairs.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Finally, at long last and after an incredibly extended delay, energetic Mars approaches the beginning of a new cycle. The happy result is that personal hopes and projects which have been stalled since last year will soon be under way. Family members will support your progress.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re entering a fascinating new cycle, one which continues until next month. You’ll be working behind the scenes for part of the time, keeping many of your actions secret and letting only the chosen few into your private world. A financial windfall is on the way at the end of the week.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Could you be chasing a lost love? Perhaps! The stars indicate nostalgia for passions past, yet don’t fall into the trap of judging a present partner according to what happened long ago. Nostalgia is all very well, but needs to be kept within strict limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You’re still impaled on the horns of a dilemma, wondering whether to go ahead with a major personal adventure, or to hold back. In the short-term you’ll prevaricate and postpone, so partners will have to be patient, won’t they? Travel plans may be subject to slight delays, but nothing you can’t handle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Bit by bit the mist is clearing. And little by little, day by day, your special long-range goals are becoming easier to achieve. In love, amorous individuals are primed to enjoy a romantic affair. Those of you with responsibility for children will have your hands full.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

What do you fancy this week? A shopping trip? An extravagant outing? A flutter on the stock exchange? One way or another, it’s business which comes first and, if you’re lucky, you’ll be spending someone else’s money. In love, it is old-fashioned romance which suits you.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

As the Sun sweeps through your chart it draws a veil over stressful family and domestic changes. Your wise and perceptive nature has steered you successfully through many recent emotional dangers and you’ll receive your reward very soon. Money matters improve on Monday, by the way.

