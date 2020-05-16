Horoscope Today, May 16, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 16, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 16, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is definitely a confidence-booster. On the other hand, it also makes you more sensitive and emotional, so along with extra compassion and care for others comes a risk of self-pity. Exploit whatever little tricks you know to lift your morale.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Opportunities for change and variety should be seized for two reasons. First, they seem to be relatively risk-free, and secondly they make a welcome rest from the long-term trend in your chart, which is profoundly serious. A break is as good as a rest, as they say.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Happily everything which is optimistic, changeable, sociable and full of life is emphasised today. Mind you, you’ll be in no mood to waste your time. As usual, you will do yourself a mighty favour if you listen to partners and give them the first bite of the cherry.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The happiest individuals could be those at work today. If you’re taking time off then the best leisure pursuits should be those which encourage you to compete, and give you the chance to shine in front of your friends. There’s nothing wrong with showing off!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may splash out some money if that’s the best way to stay happy. It has been observed that ‘shopping therapy’ really does have beneficial side effects just as long as you spend only that which you have, and not that which belongs to others!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Financial matters grab the headlines. In brief, it’s a fine moment for going shopping, haggling and picking up a few bargains. If you’re in the property market, there could be welcome signs of movement. However, there’s a chance that

news which arrives late could make you wonder whether you got a good deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There’s no doubt about it: you will have to do what partners want! However, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself. In fact, one of the best ways to have fun may be to put your own desires to one side and experience the world as others do. You never know what you might find!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Please keep busy – and don’t overlook any essential details. You’re moving up to a powerful position at home next week, and the better prepared you are on a practical level, the more space you’ll have for dealing with random emotions. You don’t want to be caught out by unexpected eruptions!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The spark of love could burst into flames if the emotional wind blows from the right direction. Rather than becoming fixated by one particular desire, you should spread your favours around and enjoy whatever life throws at you. Live life to the full!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even enforced changes in your personal life can do you a power of good. You may imagine that you’re out of the woods, and you are indeed right that life has moved on. However, you should never lose touch with all those incredibly valuable insights you’ve gained.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What really matters is that you explain yourself. It’s an excellent day for communication, but by the same token if you fail to make yourself clear, especially at home, misunderstandings could multiply. The last thing you want now is for someone important to get the wrong end of the stick.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is in a favourable position, one which brings out your desire for travel and adventure. Even if you are forced to stay put today, there may be ways in which you can plan for future excitement. You need to let a partner off the hook, by the way. If you do, then they won’t forget your kindness.

