Horoscope Today, May 16, 2019: Aries, Taurus Libra, Leo, Libra, Cancer and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries is known as a cardinal fire sign, a description which indicates that it is the toughest in the zodiac. However, blunt attempts to impose your will over the next few weeks may bring nothing but banana skins. My advice would be to check and double check all details – and check again.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel plans, new horizons and all forms of communication are powerfully highlighted by the current historic positions of helpful Jupiter and eccentric Uranus. You may be searching for romantic ecstasy. The good news is that your hopes may be fulfilled, but not yet. Just wait a while longer!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should still keep domestic and family matters in the picture. If you can give more vent to your caring, compassionate qualities, the result will be much greater satisfaction. You see, you’ll feel better if partners feel good. Selflessness pays!

Read horoscope in Malayalam

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Seldom have you been in such a strong position to carve a new niche for yourself. Yet you still seem to be in a rather shy phase and may pass up a number of interesting opportunities or invitations. But, then, it’s always been in your nature to pick and choose.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It may soon become apparent just why you have to stay put and accept certain limitations. Yet all your instincts will be urging you to break out and abandon those obligations which have now become so onerous; there’s no point in carrying the cares of the world on your shoulders.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Now that Mercury and Mars are on a collision course, joint arrangements, business and legal matters must be handled with utmost caution and your usual discretion. Don’t over-commit yourself, otherwise you’ll strain to fulfill all your obligations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may as well accept the fact that certain people are bound to misunderstand you. Therefore, please try to make your intentions plain and express yourself as clearly and as directly as you can. Also, you must keep a close watch on financial developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must press ahead, secure your independence and put other people in their place. No amount of pressure or persuasion or any other emotional blackmail must be allowed to hold you back. I’m saying that partly because, for once, you seem to be able to get things done without getting in a flap.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Steering others through a difficult patch will both lift your spirits and foster a general mood of happiness and satisfaction. You must, though, allow partners to have their say, otherwise they’ll end up blaming you for holding them back whether rightly or wrongly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As a Capricorn, you are the last person who needs to ask for information to spread your wings or cover a lot of new ground. However, it now seems likely that you won’t get very far without help from close friends. Teamwork is undoubtedly the best way to take your plans forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is a lot to be said for allowing things to cool down, especially at work. If you are doubtful about any personal project or relationship, then do not try to force the pace or insist that plans are put into effect prematurely. If you haven’t got the details sorted out first, then you risk rejection.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re on to a winner, but the real bone of contention at the moment seems to be a question of principle: are you really sure that you are prepared to risk a damaging argument over one of your unrealistic Piscean ideals? In other words, before you do anything else, you need to check your own motives.