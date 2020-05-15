Horoscope Today, May 15, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 15, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 15, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re still in a sensitive mood, perhaps too sensitive. If you should begin to feel that your imagination is running away with you, come back to earth and get stuck into one of your more adventurous hobbies. It’s definitely time to broaden your horizons.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are people around who are prepared to create havoc if you let them. The risks seem slight at the moment but they will grow, so the sensible thing to do would be to deal with causes of discontent, now. On balance you’ll probably lose if you prevaricate for too long.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a simple switch from the desire to compete, to the need to co-operate. Others may be confused by your changing opinions but, then, they often are! Any travel arrangements require an extra check, especially if they’re mainly far away or overseas.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re really rather tenacious when you actually get going. Once you have the bit between your teeth you will be impossible to shake off, as other people will very soon discover. Pity the poor individual who tries to put one over on you! They will soon regret their mistake

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Recent events should have reminded you that it is a waste of time trying to do things in a roundabout manner, even if you are eager to spare others’ feelings. There is no substitute for being utterly open and direct, and no excuse for being lazy!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are liable to lose interest in one particular person, or in a prospective social gathering. On the other hand, your desires could become much deeper and more intense, meaning that you’ll be fussier about whom you mix with. Quite right, too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One thing you should be doing this week is building up personal contacts, so make all those phone calls and send those letters which you’ve been thinking about for far too long. You never know – perhaps someone may be delighted to hear from you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You know what you want in your heart of hearts. The Sun is shortly to raise all those deep emotional issues, like who you can and can’t rely on. Find unusual ways to put your point across, and try a little lateral thinking! The answer is staring you in the face!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Can you turn the clock back and grow younger? As the hours pass you will become ever more youthful and spontaneous in your reactions. It will be important to give others the benefit of the doubt, for then they’ll be more inclined to indulge your whims.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The general mood of the times is still reasonably sober, which suits many of your underlying serious qualities. It would be very useful indeed if you took the initiative and got other people to talk to each other for a change. There is no substitute for good communication.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Nothing stays the same for ever, least of all your mood. After a possibly uncertain morning you will become ever more confident. There’s something about the changing astrological ‘weather’ that will make you happier to be assertive, independent and in control.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Change happens hourly, so try to keep up! Aim to settle important personal tasks this morning when you still seem to have the balance of cosmic energy on your side. By mid-afternoon you will have to take other people into account to a greater degree.

