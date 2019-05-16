Horoscope Today, May 15, 2019: Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Aries, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You haven’t always had life your own way, but the boot is now on the other foot: some people may well get away with taking advantage of you, but not for long. However, all things considered, you may be wise to give way gracefully; your natural charm has not deserted you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, the planet which rules your emotions, may be in a supportive relationship to your sign, but the fact that it is making so many helpful aspects to other planets, must mean that your social and romantic life is going through a lively and stimulating phase.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The strongest planet in your solar chart is now the Moon, so you must expect to feel just that much more emotional than usual. However, you will soon be weeping tears of joy rather than sorrow. In fact, those of you favoured most are the carefree and young-at-heart.

CANCER (June 22 – July 28)

It’s difficult to make forecasts for Cancerians at the moment, mainly because the planetary picture is so complicated. However, we can say that today you’ll be in one of your periodic secretive moods, if possible hiding yourself away from the public gaze.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The past few weeks have seen so much financial uncertainty that it’s hard to believe you’re heading for a smoother ride. If important discussions are now in progress, then don’t force the pace; other people require more time to make up their minds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Being aware of others’ needs is natural to you, and your selfless qualities can only do your reputation good at work. However, you must try to make partners and colleagues aware of their own responsibilities. It is time that they started playing their full part in the proceedings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Underneath your tender and gracious exterior, you can be a tough cookie. Now that the aggressive planet Mars is giving you such backing, you will be able to steamroller colleagues into accepting your wishes. Family members should be the first to bend to your will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a danger of taking on too much at any one time. Certainly, friends will be on hand to back you up, but for the next few weeks you must watch your tendency to go behind people’s backs. It is much better to come out and be totally straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mercury and Venus are the two planets signifying your social contacts at the moment. The fact that they are in mysterious and creative sections of your horoscope, suggests that all in this department is not as it seems, but the answers may not be available for another couple of weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must try to realise that although change is difficult, it is no easier to stay the same. Indeed, in the long run, if you cut loose now, you will shed a number of troublesome burdens. The great thing about the astrological universe is the way in which you can attract welcome opportunities just by freeing up extra space.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Deep down you know that certain aspects of your professional life must alter, and that your worldly ambitions must be called into question. Inevitably, friends will remind you of such stark realities, and while you may be slightly irritated, really you should be grateful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may have been expected to pay out more than you think is reasonable, but if you question your bills and debts, you may discover that you have indeed been overcharged. Home affairs must dominate your financial attention today, and you’d like it if others paid their way.