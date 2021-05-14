Horoscope Today, May 14 : Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Confrontations at home will have a useful purpose if they help clear the air. In this sense an approaching clash with someone you live with is to be welcomed. However, you must remember that once you’ve made the peace, you’ll have to keep it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your planetary ruler, has been instilling a greater than usual sense of practical necessity into your affairs, yet as soon as you have settled one problem, another will arise. Hopefully, there’s been a corresponding increase in your self-confidence, and every difficulty will be turned to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Current stars could lead you in a number of directions although, in the build-up towards the next colourful, lunar picture, you will decide to drop or rearrange a number of commitments. How about indulging your charitable instincts? At home, listen to younger relations. They might have the best advice!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Get ready for a battle at work and take no nonsense from employers who think they have a hold over you. On the other hand, if you want to hang on to your present position, be firm and fair and don’t let a clash of wills get out of control.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have two choices: either you can press on with worldly ambitions, or you can develop the mystical interests which have always attracted you. There’s an outside chance that you can combine the two. A cash crisis should now lie in the past, leaving you free to rearrange affairs to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If your thoughts turn to money matters today, then all well and good. The more prepared you are, the better you’ll be able to cope with any minor business crisis over the coming few days. Socially, your stars couldn’t be better, although you’re in danger of double-booking yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s make or break time in a professional relationship, and conditions at work may not be entirely to your liking. There’s every reason to reach agreement on all issues as soon as possible, before partners or colleagues have time to change their minds.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Secret fears may hold you back over the coming days, even though your worries are almost certainly groundless. If you acknowledge your lack of confidence and discuss the issues involved with partners, you’ll do yourself a favour. Continue to press forward with travel plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mars has been pressurising your eighth solar house, the part of your horoscope ruling financial speculation. The promised turnaround in your business situation may have failed to materialise, perhaps because the truth is that the situation is more complicated than you first thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s no point in going it alone over the coming month, even though partners will be impossibly demanding at times. Make a stupendous effort to make sure everyone is happy with your behaviour and wait for the awards and rewards to roll in about three months’ time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’ll be a chance to set the record straight, especially if a partnership has been causing you dissatisfaction. Your important task is to concentrate on what is best for the future, and that means facing up to a few tricky decisions. And about time too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

As a Piscean you are well-known for your quiet and self-effacing habits. Perhaps it’s now the time to show people more of the spontaneous, fun-loving side of your nature. And why not? After all, you have worked hard enough over the past few years. You deserve a break.