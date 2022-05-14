Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Leo, you were born under an independent sign, and sometimes you don’t notice your individualistic behaviour. Pisces, scarcely a moment passes when you don’t have something to organise or some little task to complete. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun and Moon are combining to lift your spirits. In fact, today’s planetary indications are distinctly optimistic, and you should be aware that the more confident you are that you are on the right track, the more likely you will be to find success in your own way.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If there’s the slightest hint of a domestic crisis today, then be sure to talk about any likely causes of discontent before things get out of hand. It’s up to you to make your views known first. The point is that what is difficult for others, might be easy for you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is an excellent day for all involved in the property market or planning domestic improvements, even if there is a chance that you’ll over-reach yourself. Combine a sense of vision in the future with a dose of good old down-to-earth common sense.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Three planets gather in sensitive regions of your chart today, from where they will challenge you to surpass yourself in every area of your life. Specifically, though, their combined result will be to put your relationships under the spotlight more than ever.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You were born under an independent sign, and sometimes you don’t notice your individualistic behaviour. Close friends, on the other hand, can be highly perplexed when your moods seem to change without warning, so please do try to make yourself understood.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s unlikely that you’ll have much time to yourself, probably because of the arrangements you’re committed to organising or fulfilling. It will pay to make the most of your resources and not be distracted by well-meaning friends. It will also do you good to make pleasure one of your guiding principles.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

As the weekend is here, domestic responsibilities will be calling, but the awareness that you’re on the edge of a financial, professional or personal breakthrough will lead you in other directions. Arrange your time carefully, or you’ll go down a blind alley – or two!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For some strange reason, opportunities may slip through your hands. Perhaps it’s just that they’re moving too fast. Or perhaps it’s that you’re not concentrating. The current period may not yet be right for the success that is undoubtedly due to you, so why not bide your time for a week or two.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are by nature a sociable creature but right now you need to be pursuing certain goals by yourself. It also seems likely that if you discuss your plans with too many people they may offer you conflicting or confusing advice. It’s up to you to sort the deeply useful from the totally useless!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

An amazing total of six planets is now directly involved in your love life and relationships, which could mean that emotionally you’re spoiled for choice. It’s time for you to initiate social contacts rather than waiting for others to take the lead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

At times like these business and pleasure merge, with the result that work can be rather enjoyable but domestic life can become just a little too hectic. Fortunately you’ve got what it takes to find a happy medium. And that’s precisely what you must do!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Scarcely a moment passes when you don’t have something to organise or some little task to complete. Yet this weekend, more than ever, you should broaden your horizons and look to the long-term future. It’s not old friends who matter so much as new acquaintances, people you are only now coming to know.