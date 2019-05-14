Horoscope Today, May 14, 2019: Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Taurus, Gemini, Aries and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

With Venus, Mars, Mercury and Pluto all now involved in significant series of planetary pictures, you must think ahead and see that your finances are in perfect condition. You should seek all the safeguards, guarantees and warranties that you need.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s a day to take hard decisions, especially inasmuch as your health, work, or legal situation are concerned. This is a time for self-discipline, consistency and a determination to achieve the best. The more you believe that the best is possible, the more likely it is to come about.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have the benevolent planet Jupiter to thank for the fact that, if you do what is expected of you, the professional and financial benefits could be quite extraordinary. Keep partners informed, though, for they have a right to know exactly what is happening.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The long-term prospects are profoundly romantic and therefore ideally suited to your astrological character. Today you must lay down a firm programme for putting your domestic dreams into practice. Make lists of what you have to do next. And then stick to your plans like glue.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be expected to dig deep into your resources, yet you will not begrudge money spent on friends, or even strangers, who are worse off than you. This is no time to carp or criticise. In fact, it’s an ideal moment for offering unqualified support.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury, a planet with a mischievous reputation, is stirring up a fair bit of trouble in the heavens, although there is no need to worry that broken plans or delayed meetings will prove too costly. Yet you can rely on partners’ ability to reveal the truth over the next few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You often balance the books by a bit of fancy creative accounting, robbing Peter to pay Paul, a strategy which has worked well in the past but may soon come unstuck. You must deal with long-term structural defects in your financial situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For too long now you have stifled your feelings, putting on a brave face. However, you will begin to find it increasingly possible to let off steam, perhaps surprising other people with your forthright emotions. You will also be able to put a partner straight over an unresolved misunderstanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Whereas partners are bound to be concerned with their personal interests, you are turning your attention to more public ambitions. You have a wish, which must be satisfied, to have your achievements recognised by your peers. But how can you ensure that they notice you? That’s the question you’ll be answering over the next month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Current planetary activity, specifically the uncertain relationship between Mercury and Saturn, is now forcing you to take things at a slower pace and come to terms with various unexpected developments that have taken place over the past year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not always your own best friend, and so often in days gone by you have cut off your nose to spite your face. The approaching danger at work is that you will repeat the mistakes of the past, risking a confrontation that will harm your interests.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Give yourself the opportunity to travel or take a break. There must be some way you can abandon one or two routine commitments, even for a few days, as long as partners are prepared to step into the breach. There will always be someone who is ready to help out.