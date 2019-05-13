Horoscope Today, May 13, 2019: Scorpio, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Libra and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The scope for agreement today is extensive. Yet you may look upon differences of opinion as helpful developments which are bound to lead to the clarification of difficult and unresolved issues. Feelings can get in the way of harmonious solutions, so stick to the facts.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s an optimistic mood abroad, but you’re still facing a series of misjudgements and miscalculations. You may look back on this week’s minor blunders and laugh but, at the time, they may not be so funny. At least, other people probably won’t think so!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, a planet with a special place in your horoscope, is the star of the week, forming and reforming a series of intricate patterns with a whole sequence of planets. Therefore, you must expect sharp changes of mood and sudden alterations in your plans.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may have to backtrack on a number of domestic arrangements over the coming week. At times you will imagine that control over your personal affairs is slipping from your hands, a delusion resulting from Mercury’s mischievous motion. In fact, you’re being warned to start exerting more control.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Most of you will experience some misunderstanding or other this week, which is all the more reason to be straight about your intentions and clear about your arrangements. Relations at work will be passionate, so avoid falling out with those who feel equally strongly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Financial questions will loom even larger this week than last. Today’s indications look decidedly optimistic and you may be tempted to rush into rash commitments. However, by tomorrow the picture will start to look very different indeed, perhaps because reality will hit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A serious set of relationships from Mercury to various major planets is going to force you to change your mind. Some consolation will be offered by the fact that many of your friends and colleagues will themselves be undecided, perhaps because emotions are too strong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

An intriguing aspect between Venus and Pluto is expected in the near future. You may already be beginning to feel the consequences, eagerly anticipating a future meeting or encounter. One word of warning for the week is to keep a close eye on your cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You could be playing a dangerous game if you are still refusing to inform other people about your arrangements or your genuine feelings. When they eventually find out the real situation, they may have cause to complain, and you might be forced to back-track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Professional plans may come unstuck, although this could work to your advantage. If you are given extra space to think again, you will be able to make sure that next time around your interests are given a higher priority. One thing to be said in your favour is that you learn from your mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your high principles are your greatest strength. Do question your own beliefs, but please don’t let other people undermine you or persuade you to lower your standards. The underlying pressures at the moment are very uncertain, but they do indicate that your interests could be best served by being utterly selfless.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your romantic aspirations will be directed overseas. Perhaps this is because you’re planning a major trip to a distant location. Or perhaps you’re awaiting news of a loved one far away. At the very least this is an ideal moment to build bridges and mend emotional fences.