Horoscope Today, May 12 : Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Behind the scenes, quiet diplomacy could have favourable consequences. It may be time to reveal unknown aspects of your recent behaviour and stun unsuspecting colleagues with your better qualities. If you are shifting your professional direction, how about considering something in the charitable line?

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A major plan is coming to fruition and, assuming you’ve gained partners’ approval, you can look forward to the future with a fair degree of optimism. Your old-fashioned attitudes will charm your friends and could open the door to a new romance – or help you revive a flagging relationship.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your most important objectives will become clearer from now on, despite the threat of a silly confrontation this morning. Come to firm decisions based on an accurate appraisal of all the facts, and continue to keep a close eye on your finances.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Social indications remain promising and casual contacts may have helpful consequences on your professional life or family arrangements. However, you must guard against today’s overall risk of muddle and confusion – the Full Moon is broadly supportive but it is still too easy to give in to complacency.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

If you’ve been pondering secret plans, it will soon be time to take the initiative and make these public. The moment for open action has not yet arrived, however, and discretion may still be the best course. You will gain from joint investments, but you do need to see that they are absolutely and totally guaranteed.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The Moon supports your sign, presenting you with a number of emotional challenges, most of them profoundly positive. You may be called away from home quite soon. If so, the cause is more likely to be the fulfilment of some deeply- held, long-term ambition, rather than routine concerns. In any event, the tide is flowing your way.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Mercury is now sufficiently at home in your chart to be feeding you some of the best ideas and plans around. By all means work hard at promoting yourself and raising your profile at work or in social activities, but this is not the time to expect final decisions. Instead, you should attempt to extend your range of operations.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

There’s a distinct mood of uncertainty today, although you may be unaware that anything strange is afoot until you try to firm up agreements or commit associates to arrangements. The fact that the Moon aligns with emotional zones in your chart might encourage you to embark on a romantic adventure. Don’t expect too much, too soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The Moon shows the way ahead and whatever you do today will bring a massive pay-off sooner than you think. In the meantime, your social commitments are at least partially responsible for steadily mounting expenses, and that’s precisely why it’s within your power to reduce your overheads. Mild scepticism will help you deal with hare-brained schemes.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Today’s sensitive planetary pattern resonates nicely with your own horoscope, although you might misunderstand friends’ intentions or behaviour. Keep a sense of realism well to the fore and remember that impulsive decisions may make sense today but will seem foolish by next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb. 19)

Your tendency to hang on to the past is now a potent force in your life, even if you still believe yourself to be a forward-looking go-getter. You must try to be flexible in all matters requiring agreement with colleagues – especially if money is involved.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There are some people who expect you to look after them but it really is time they realised that you have your own needs to take care of. With the Moon falling deep in the heart of your chart, it’s the moment to let people know exactly what you’re feeling. You can no longer allow partners to treat you like a doormat.