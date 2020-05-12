Horoscope Today, May 12, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 12, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You can never be totally sure what lies around the next corner. It’s one of those classic days for meeting strangers. But will they be tall and dark? Well, a literal reading of your solar chart suggests they could indeed be tall, but fair rather than dark. Keep your eyes peeled!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As the Sun reaches a cosmic encounter with Saturn, one thing is certain; it is time to formalise all casual relationships, and make sure that your role is so well defined that everyone knows exactly where you stand. If your commitments are fuzzy around the edges, then something is bound to be forgotten.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The one consideration necessary for emotional and social happiness is that you know when to stand back and let partners take the lead. Frequently it will be important to put your own interests to one side. Perhaps you need to rely a little more on your natural wisdom, and less on what other people think.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll have to persist with financial and business questions but do be aware of the underlying psychological issues as well. It looks very much as if you have been making value judgments about particular people, and that you may have been wrong.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Although the long-term pattern in your chart has much to do with maturity, responsibility and doing the right thing, today’s stars have a distinctly irresponsible flavour. If you decide to break out, the choice must be yours. Don’t blame anyone else if it all comes unstuck.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a useful moment to consider your physical well-being, cleaning up your diet and sharpening your exercise regime. There’s no need to go to extremes, only to follow a sensible middle path. You might even provide a valuable role model for others.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are dreaming of a favourite ambition but, if family responsibilities should intervene, it will be children or younger relations who require attention. It’s important to lead by setting a firm example rather than merely being negative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re hoping for a bright future. There’s a sense of optimism today, but you could be caught between two options. The problem is that they both seem to be rather desirable. Is it not possible to have your cake and eat it? The stars suggest that it is!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a very useful moment for getting others to talk about their hopes and fears, and for taking decisions. It goes without saying that if you’re attending interviews or other important meetings, you should put on a display of enthusiasm and originality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Financial matters are still important, and there is a slight risk of a disagreement of sorts, most likely around midday. You may concentrate on your moral values, rather than being distracted by what you can or can’t afford. That may be taken care of later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon’s continuing presence in your chart is an excellent indication that you’ll be able to substantially lift your morale and increase your confidence. The Moon also obliges you to be more sympathetic to others, even if they have dug their own hole.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Spend as much time as you like by yourself, and don’t let others force you into a corner. If you don’t want to be enrolled in a particular job, campaign or cause, don’t succumb to emotional blackmail. Try to strike a deal instead, and make sure that you get something out of it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd