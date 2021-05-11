Horoscope Today, May 11 : Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is an ideal time to seriously think about implementing a number of long-term reforms in your private life. As usual, it’s essential for your success that you involve partners in your plans, combining business with pleasure and perhaps organising a family gathering.

TAURUS (Apr. 21- May 21)

A delicate relationship between Mercury and Venus will help you clear up a complex personal tangle. Friends will be able to appeal to your better nature and you’ll be willing to listen to reason. Take extreme care where legal matters are involved and avoid any temptation to bend the rules.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Important decisions on domestic reorganisation should be settled by now. At least, you should have more idea of where recent developments are taking you. Bear in mind that imagination and intuition will be more use to you than supposedly rational argument.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

While Venus and Mars are so active, you’ll come out on top every time. Certain professional pressures may have apparently eased up, but if you’ve been placing too much emphasis on work commitments at the expense of home affairs – or vice versa – correct the imbalance before someone accuses you of letting them down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon’s subtle association with your sign boosts your closest relationships but does give partners the last word. If you feel restless today then be sure to channel your energy more effectively, and don’t let uncertainty at home have a debilitating effect on the more important areas of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a busy moment, and you’re bound to feel a little over-worked, but then, the more you achieve now, the less you’ll have on your plate later in the week. Pay heed to any warning signals that point to an uncontrolled increase in your expenses, probably backed up by little more than the hope that your income will increase accordingly. Don’t over-reach yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun continues its smooth and helpful passage through beneficial regions of your chart, but there’s a slight problem on the horizon associated with a nagging doubt or a spot of confusion. Close attention to the facts of the situation will keep you on the straight and narrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s inevitable that you’ll be involved in routine matters, tedious as they sometimes are, yet don’t let this blind you to today’s deeper potential. There’s great scope for you to put your talents at other people’s disposal. Later in the day your mind will start to buzz, and you could come up with a dramatic answer to an old question.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22).

The time is soon approaching to consider the broader implications of your current personal plans, particularly financial schemes. It will be necessary to collect all the information you need on the legal situation before next month. Your emotional life looks expensive, but you must first decide whether a particular person deserves your generosity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

On the whole, you’ll do better now and over the next month or two if you see yourself as part of a team rather than a solitary adventurer. There’ll be a number of occasions when you’ll need moral support but today you could probably do with financial backing; there is now a very high chance of an increase in your income.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

When the Moon assists your sign, as it does today, it heightens your emotional sensitivity, making you feel that the odds are stacked against you. So this might not be the best day to sort out contentious emotional issues – or to get involved in trivial arguments. If you’re changing jobs, steer clear of potential muddles.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In many ways, your intensity and love of the truth as you see it makes you something of a loner. But, at times like these, there’s every chance that somebody close to you will fulfil your deep need for genuine partnership. If you feel under pressure today, put off difficult questions for another forty-eight hours.