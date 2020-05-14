Horoscope Today, May 14, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, Pisces, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 14, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, Pisces, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You want to do your best. There are strong hints from some of your planets that you may be getting more deeply involved in a charitable venture. The relevant psychological impetus is rooted in a need to feel that you are doing your bit to serve humanity.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s a lightness in the air today which has been lacking over the last few days. You’ll find it easier to put serious long-term issues to one side and link up with people who are out to enjoy life. You might be surprised by the strength of a partner’s passions, though.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your current behaviour is strongly driven by your beliefs, and there are now indications that you could be a little too rigid. It is one thing to have high principles but another to be obstinate when circumstances call for compromise. A little flexibility goes a long way!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Obviously you need to strike while the iron is hot, but whether that time is now is questionable. True, this is a suitable moment, but everything you do will be affected by changing circumstances in the future. That’s obvious, I know, but easy to forget.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Family members, or people you live with, seem to be playing an inhibiting role, perhaps cramping your style. However, should you feel unduly hemmed in by their habits and demands, think again. You may have unconsciously manoeuvred yourself into the current situation.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The Moon’s challenge to your sign is gently romantic, but it also makes it easier for you to play the passive partner. It could be relaxing to let others go out and take the lead. That way you can share the pleasure if plans work out, but avoid the blame if they don’t!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Challenging planetary aspects caution you not to be reckless or extravagant. Fortunately, there are other indications that you will be in a sympathetic, tolerant and cautious mood, so you’re bound to do the sensible thing. Above all, let loved ones know that you really do care about them.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

This is often a very powerful time of year for you, but your long-term cycles have shifted slightly. If your intuitions are functioning well, next week could bring considerable change, so your current actions are therefore incredibly important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You will no doubt enjoy spending time at home, so hopefully circumstances will permit! If all is in a state of upheaval, or if you absolutely must go to work, you should try to create a cosy and domesticated atmosphere wherever you go. And avoid risks: safety first, as they say.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Financial pressures seem to be closely connected to social commitments. It may be that you have made promises which it will be difficult to fulfil, in which case you may now be able to make a dignified exit. If you can’t escape from your commitments, then perhaps you can get some help!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

It is high time that you stopped allowing other people to take you for granted. You must recognize, though, that if you have allowed yourself to be undervalued in the past, some of the responsibility lies with you. Not all of it, I have to say, but some of it!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is extending its passionate role in your chart, sensitising your emotions and bringing out those elements of your character which make you such an easy touch. You will eventually find it almost impossible to turn down romantic appeals.

