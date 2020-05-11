Horoscope Today, May 11, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs Horoscope Today, May 11, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: It is rare to find a week as free from special astrological pressures as this, which should come as a welcome surprise to many of you. Only in the emotional and social arenas are the next few days pregnant with romantic and passionate possibilities!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You may as well make an ambitious start to the week. There is nothing in the stars to say that you must do such-and-such a thing, but there are certain rewards which are yours for the asking just as long as you lay yourself on the line and say what you want.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: There’s a fiery influence in your chart for the entire week. This strange but enthusiastic planetary pattern will be stronger at some moments than others but, on the whole, it is due to keep you happily stimulated, energetic and full of hope.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You’re liable to experience a repeat performance of current emotional conditions in about four to five months’ time. This alone should be enough to force you to deal properly with current personal questions rather than sweeping them under the carpet.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: For the next day or so you would do well to let partners take first place. You can afford to be patient, for your time will come within about four days. In the meantime, you stand to benefit from others’ actions and ideas. That alone is worth the wait!

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: Get off to a determined start and pack as much into the beginning of the week as you can. Your most practical planetary alignment encourages you to relax, for if you are free from unnecessary pressure you will be ready to tackle all those important tasks.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: It’s important to start the week in an optimistic mood, determined to express your individual talents. Try a little experimentation and don’t let others put you down or force you into some stale rut. Remember what they say – ‘variety is the spice of life’.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: ‘First things first’ is your only possible personal motto today. The best way forward is to tackle fundamentals, and that could mean dealing with questions of home and family before considering career and worldly matters. And while you’re at it, complete unfinished tasks – the ones you were hoping would go away!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: Witty Mercury and graceful Venus could not be a better combination of planets, so your luck is in. All that is required of you is that you are charming, tolerant, sympathetic and always ready to see the other point of view. That shouldn’t be too much trouble!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn:: Today’s Mars-Neptune aspect could do wonders for your poetic powers of expression, but there’s also a danger that your personal fantasy could obscure the facts. There’s nothing wrong with this, just as long as you keep your feelings in perspective.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: It’s one of those sensitive and emotional days when it’s possible to pick out hourly changes in your mood. For example, around mid-afternoon there’ll be very strong pressure to deal with a financial dilemma and, then, after dusk a feeling that your burdens are already lifting.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: There seems to be a fair amount of secrecy around today. Whether you will be able to get your own way is doubtful but, if you wish, you may sit things out until tomorrow, giving yourself extra time to consider your future tactics. Hopefully other people will be patient.

