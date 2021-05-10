Horoscope Today, May 10 : Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Any tension in your partnerships could be a dynamic force for change over the coming weeks. This is a time to mix as widely as possible and soak up influences you’d normally shun. You’re also likely to make big advances in your business plans.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your romantic stars are powerful and growing more so by the day, but partners may have the edge when it comes to a battle of wills. You may soon be obliged to accept an unhelpful situation as a fait accompli. Wait till next week for the tables to turn.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your preoccupation with financial affairs looks certain to recur on several occasions over the next year, so the more attention you pay to any irregularities now, the less time you’ll need to devote to them later on. Fortunately, today’s support from the Moon eases the way at home.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is the week to complete all those tasks that must be finished before you can embark on the next stage of your plans. Something that is unclear about home arrangements may cause you to rearrange your schedule, but with Venus and Mars both offering you unqualified support you are on safe ground.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ll press ahead with domestic improvements, allowing time for other obligations where necessary. Family relationships will benefit from the same care you apply to your own special interests, although a domestic mystery is still provoking niggling suspicions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The planetary accent is on pleasure over the coming days, and the best way to personal fulfilment is through devoting extra time to your creative Virgoan skills. Ideally, you should now be on holiday rather than at work. Also, if you get a chance, turn the clock back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Try asking yourself whether all your recent actions have been for the best. In general you’re heading in the right direction, but a little extra care now will prevent difficulties in the future. You are bound to feel put upon, but perhaps the message is to stand up for yourself next time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

By now Mercury is sufficiently entrenched in your house of dreams to have raised your morale and brought the hope of significant financial improvements. Be aware, though, that it’s up to you to create the right conditions for success. A domestic revolution will soon be considered – but postponed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The obstacles which blocked your progress in the past should have been firmly dealt with some time ago. If you are still subject to unfair delays, it’s possible you’re doing something wrong. Do yourself a favour and learn new skills, including extra social graces.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The high pressure of recent weeks is beginning to ease up. Hopefully you can look back on your achievements with pride. Even if there’s been little tangible gain, you’ve grown in wisdom and experience. You could make a financial killing today, but only if the rules are changed.

AQUARIUS Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Look upon today’s events as a chance to prove your worth when it comes to hard work. Don’t shirk responsibility and you’ll prove that all those people who have ever accused you of being lazy and self-interested were completely wrong. By midweek you will have seized the moral high ground, much to partners’ annoyance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Another helpful astrological line-up creates the opportunities you’ve been waiting for, whether they be domestic, social or professional. You must make the right moves to complete the picture. You’re still keeping a secret, and there is no reason why you shouldn’t continue to do so for as long as you like.