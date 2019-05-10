Horoscope Today, May 10, 2019: Taurus, Aries, Libra, Scorpio, Gemini, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Virgo is my sign of the day, so it’s time to pay this wonderful sign the attention it deserves. Virgoan people have a reputation for being hard-working and efficient. If you know a Virgo really well you’ll see that, deep inside, they’re rather insecure and they need applause and appreciation – and that’s why you need to pamper them.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is indicating that you may take some time off. Or perhaps, what it really means is that you’re ready for a break in your routine. If you’re planning to stay in, go out, and if you’re going out you might decide to stay in! And, if a new romance has been mooted, you’ll be clicking into gear towards the end of the week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Various planets swanning around in ambitious regions of your solar chart urge you to forget about doubts, inadequacies and insecurities that have dogged your steps for too long. Concentrate now on building up your long-term reputation and see to it that people who once ignored you have good reason to respect you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may have been putting your head before your heart, but right now the trend seems to be to put heart first, head second. If you’re making plans at work, aim for options which make a clean break with the past, for you don’t want lingering problems to drag on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The financial situation should be quite buoyant but, as so often happens, once you begin to feel more prosperous, you spend more and so end up out of pocket. Try to be a little more imaginative about future plans, and don’t let others take you for a ride.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All your marvellous intuitions should be telling you that now is the moment to make a bid for ultimate success. The Moon is on your side, and the worst risk you run is a spot of embarrassment. Still, it could be worse. And you’ll get over it before long!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Start to wind down. Strangely enough, your chart is beginning to look decidedly more serious, not to mention more organised, efficient and jolly worthwhile. You should evade the occasional rumour or suspicion and avoid giving the impression that you’ve got something to hide.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Powerful social stars mean that teamwork is vital if you want to complete important tasks on schedule. This is no time to be a loner, even if you have had enough of other people’s time-wasting and complaints. If partners are despondent, you may have to play the cheerleader.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Please consider taking on more responsibilities at work, and realise that your interests will only be served if you, in turn, look after others. Don’t rise to provocation, but do tackle other people at the right moment, when they are receptive to your opinions and arguments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are often accused of having too many irons in the fire – a typical complaint! However, from this week onwards you should consider slimming down your financial commitments, holding on only to what is necessary. Think about how you can make the space for fresh good fortune to come in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is the last day in a sequence of planetary aspects which have raised the romantic temperature. This doesn’t mean that you’ll have no relationships left, just that your needs are moving on. Even if there is still just the merest emotional spark left, you may do your best to fan it into a flame.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you’ve been doing anything you ought not to have done, get your story ready! Your best tack for the rest of the month is to try and show people just how funny the situation is, taking their attention away from anything that may have gone wrong in recent weeks!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should think fast, but don’t be seduced into imagining that the facts are everything. You also need to do right by other people. In love and at work your goal should be to put over your ideas in as poetic a way as possible. You don’t just have to tell other people what you want – you also have to get them to agree with you!