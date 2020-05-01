Horoscope Today, May 1, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 1, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You really must steel yourself for another round of emotional ear-bashing within several days. For you, the personal compensation is provided by the Moon’s assertive presence, which strengthens your resolve and should mean that if others shout, you can shout louder.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

One region of your chart, ruling travel and communication, is looking extremely lively, but the livelier it becomes, the greater will be your need to exercise due caution and double-check your progress at every turn. There’s no requirement to rush it, so you may take your time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Employers, or people in positions of power, are likely to show themselves in a different light at the moment, being that much more emotional than usual. However, it is bank managers, and anyone else responsible for your money, who you really need to keep and eye on!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Watch out! Mars is now adopting a new and aggressive position, stirring up feelings you’d probably rather forget. Remember the old rule of war: only fight battles you know you can win. That said, if conflict is not to your taste, it’s time to hone your diplomatic skills.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There is a right way to manage your affairs – and a wrong way. The golden rule now must be to avoid all forms of intrigue and pay no attention to rumours of any sort. Concentrate on pursuing your own affairs with as much honesty and integrity as you can muster.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

A sensational relationship between Venus and Mars is about to do you a power of good, but only if your behaviour is impeccable. If you insist on maintaining a rigid and outdated set of values, these same planets will seriously undermine you. It’s all a question of leading a balanced life and of being human.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Venus continues to emphasise the practical side of relationships. You may have to make a tactical retreat at work, but this should be balanced by a serious advance at home. It’s all a question of weighing up the odds in different situations and, in this, you are a master.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

The moment has come to speak out and make others see that whatever misunderstandings took place can now be put right. The past is the past, and that is that. Very soon you will personally be in a position to right old wrongs. You need justice – now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Turn your attention to your financial affairs, and take no risks. Resist all pressure and turn down all blandishments, no matter how seductive. And don’t trust anybody. It’s not that they are necessarily dishonest, just liable to get the facts wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s make or break time in at least one close tie or association. The question is whether this particular relationship can be made to work, or if it should be put on hold, perhaps indefinitely. It may be a difficult choice, but it will probably have to be taken sooner or later.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You have waited too long for your personal rewards to allow other people to steal your thunder, or exploit your feelings. However, the worst thing you could do at the moment is act on the assumption of suspicions which have only a tenuous basis in reality.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Events that take place over the coming few days could have a powerful bearing upon your social aspirations and romantic life. You should try to be as independent as possible without cutting yourself off from close partners. It’s a delicate balancing act but I’m sure you’ll manage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd