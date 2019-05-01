Horoscope Today, May 1, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Advertising

You must come back to the fact that Mars current aspects are not the easiest from your point of view. However, if you’ve been in your present rut for far too long, expect to be forced to adapt to the future and shaken out of your complacent attitudes.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s little to be gained from pursuing private vendettas or doubting other people’s sincerity. Look after your own health and make your peace of mind the number one priority. Leave partners to battle it out. After all, their problems are not necessarily the same as yours!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

The implications of today’s financial transactions could be with you for a very long time. You may have difficulty weathering the storm, and you must believe that the eventual outcome will be worth every ounce of effort. In love, remember one thing – it’s OK to be a dreamer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is hardly the smoothest of days socially, although if you’re in a mood for danger you might enjoy the frayed nerves which seem to be keeping partners on the go. Make time to pursue your creative interests, perhaps picking up on an ambition you’ve ignored for far too long.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Frankly, it’s not the best day to start sorting your life out, yet this could be just what is needed. Like your close partners, you must now adopt a radically different approach if you are to start afresh. In the meantime, clear up those last remaining overdue chores.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If partners are suffering business anxieties, the chances are that you can come up with the right answers. This is not a day to prevaricate and waste time. So get on with it and go straight to the heart of the problem. And don’t panic if you hit a delay – it’s to be expected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re on a positive path. It’s inevitable that sooner or later you were bound to have to face up to emotional complications. Keep your act together and everything should work out fine. If you’re tempted to sacrifice all for a relationship, make sure you’ve got a get-out clause.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Current planetary aspects are bringing tensions to the surface, but somehow you seem set to gain from the general mood. Turn your attention to educational, travel and legal questions. In other words, begin to tackle far-sighted issues, the ones which are going to carry your life forward one major step.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you are aiming for a confrontation to clear the air, the moment may have passed. However, there are still questions to be asked and answered. This is no time to indulge in financial risks, at least not until you’ve made absolutely sure that you can’t lose!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The calming influence of Venus, planet of love and harmony, is still with you, though not for much longer. At least you may be spared the worst of the arguments that seem to be in the air. It’s been a busy year so far, and you’ll soon be able to put your feet up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not always that good at controlling your feelings, but one quality that will now come into play is your skill in understanding human motivations. Take your time and move forward with sensitivity, for it will be all too easy to forget your obligations to others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

When passion is in the air you can never be sure which way it’s going to turn. It may now be best to quietly take responsibility for your own affairs and avoid those issues which are likely to come between you and a close partner. Good relationships are worth more than anything.