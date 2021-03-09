Horoscope Today, March 9 : Aries, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Recent career upheavals could still prove a trifle disappointing for many of you, but that’s precisely why this is a good time for looking at past mistakes and making sure they never happen again. Besides, a friend needs your advice. Perhaps social outings could offer a distraction from more serious concerns.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You can only progress by off-loading certain responsibilities. One of your leading current planetary cycles was known in ancient times for bringing seclusion and meditation, so don’t feel compelled to join in events you’d rather ignore. Mind you, you might have to have some good excuses ready.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is no point in hoping that imminent planetary aspects are about to remove your doubts, the simple reason being that doubts can be a very good thing! They are the warning signals sent by the sub-conscious to alert you to hazards ahead, so take heed.



CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life is full of curious twists and turns. If you now continue on a straight course, you may run into a few difficulties. Be true to your sign and remain ready to duck and weave as circumstances develop and even reliable partners change their minds.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The overall picture becomes just that extra bit uncertain, but largely because the range of choice is now increasing. Although the solution to today’s questions could be financial, take a look at your rights and make sure you’re on solid ground.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept. 23)

It will be difficult for you to continue to ignore all those warning signals, mainly because partners will get more and more emotional if they feel they are not being listened to. You could try humouring people who are upset, and waiting until the stress level drops.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re not convinced that partners know what they are doing, especially at home. However, bearing in mind that this is a moment to try out new ideas and experiment with domestic arrangements, be patient. You might even join in! At least you can offer constructive support.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is still in a relatively supportive relationship with your sign, which means that the highs should be higher and the lows briefer than usual. You should pay special attention to all creative ventures, searching out ways to express your unique talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec. 22)

The accent is clearly on personal matters, and if you should suddenly discover masses of things to do outside the home, it could be that you’re not facing up to reality. Actually, the solutions may be very simple. In fact, the answer may be staring you in the face!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan. 20)

Place your own comfort and security above all else, because ultimately, unless you have a firm base, you won’t feel free to develop your more adventurous schemes. And right now that’s just what you should be doing. It may help to talk to people who have a more intuitive approach than you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb. 19)

Sometimes it takes an enormous amount of effort to get yourself out of a rut. Yet that’s precisely what you should be doing at the moment. The trap you’re in, though, is almost entirely to do with your low self-esteem, and you must understand the ways in which this stops you doing your best.



PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Press on as hard as you can, realising that it is rare that insight and energy combine to such a high degree. However, there seem to be a lot of business matters to sort out, papers to sign and decisions to take, all of which could obscure your vision.