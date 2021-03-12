Horoscope Today, March 12 : Capricorn, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your lunar alignments look decidedly favourable, even if the result is that you are a little more emotional than usual. Just remember not to let your feelings run away with you. And, one other thing – when life is going your way you need to make sure you don’t leave others behind.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Respect a partner’s confidence and understand that other people’s points of view may be understandably different from yours. Don’t pass judgment on those who fall below your high standards, and do try to be as understanding and sympathetic as possible.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re entering a new romantic cycle in which secrecy will be important. It could be that you wish to keep your feelings to yourself, but it also seems to be the case that a dash of mystery will spice up your emotional life. Just make sure that you don’t go behind somebody’s back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re now entering a more sociable phase, and you should sit down, get on the phone and fix up a few parties. At work, continue to keep a weather eye open for employers who don’t know whether they’re coming or going! You might be expected to clear up the mess!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

From now on, at work who you know will be as significant as what you know. It is therefore going to be incredibly important to make allies and influence people. Plus, your romantic aspirations will become more influenced by your desire for recognition and status.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Business affairs should be tidied up today, so don’t hang around if you think you’ve been diddled. You may be strapped for cash, but this will change once Jupiter has had its full impact on your chart. That, however, might not be for another few months.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must still pay greater attention than you might wish to partner desires. Yet you must realise the most fun and the best experiences can be had by allowing other people to take the lead. That way they take the blame if your plans don’t work out – and you share the pleasure if they do!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Be thankful you were born under a sign of the Zodiac which is loyal, faithful and true, so long as partners treat you properly. The whole point is that over the next few days you may have to provide valuable support to loved ones who are under pressure. If you do your bit now, it won’t be forgotten.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The shift that takes place in your chart today indicates that conditions at work will improve, and that your part in such changes will be considerable. At home you should delegate tasks more effectively. After all, there is no reason why others shouldn’t contribute their fair share.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is bound to be a fair bit of domestic confusion or family muddle, even if only on a minor scale. Trivial engagements may be affected – and perhaps postponed. The reason is the gulf that has now opened between how you would like things to be and the way they really are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Domestic entertaining begins to look like a more promising possibility, and family gatherings could be more pleasant than expected. At work, financial rewards should now be in the bag, otherwise you may have to wait another few months, by which time circumstances will have moved on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although things may be moving a little too slowly, there may be nothing you can do about it. You might now have to accept that social plans, romantic hopes and professional goals could be deferred. But then, that will give you more time to get your act together.