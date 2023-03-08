Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Leo and other signs

Some people I know are once again getting very excited about the prospect of secret chambers under the Sphinx, which are linked to the stars. Could they reveal some hidden prophecy? I don’t think so! But they might tell us something about the ancient Egyptian view of the heavens, depending on what inscriptions we find.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Ariens are supposed to take command but right now you should endeavour to operate on equal terms with others rather than always leading the way. And another thing – look after all practical details yourself rather than leaving them to partners.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

With any luck you should be able to take life at a relatively easy pace. The last thing you want to do now is accept more responsibility than you can handle, especially if you’re already behind. It’s an intense moment in many respects, but extra goodwill should be more than enough to see you through.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may allow family, domestic and property matters to take their own course. This doesn’t mean that you should abdicate all responsibility, but that you may allow certain developments to become much clearer before you step in and intervene.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you really enjoy confrontations or relish pitting your wits against others, you are in a strong position indeed. However, if you imagine that you will have the last laugh, think again. There might be many other changes of circumstance before you can make a final decision.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The opposition to your plans both at home and at work is dissolving. Your suspicions should have been satisfied, if not entirely laid to rest, and you may have very much more confidence about the next step in a personal affair. The question is – will a partner play along with you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s your turn to benefit from lunar alignments. You may well be more sensitive than usual, and hence easily offended, but also more compassionate and sympathetic to others’ weaknesses. If you can make a go of a shaky enterprise, then you will win welcome praise – and eventually rewards as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a relatively secretive moment. This is not to say that you have thoughts or feelings which must be kept from the light of day, but that you may be more comfortable if others are not given the opportunity to question you. Mind you, they might just have some good advice, if only you’d listen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Personally, professionally and financially many of your emotional storm-clouds have now started to disperse. However, there will be further pressure for change at home next year, so don’t be complacent. As you have realised, there is always room for improvement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can be among the most persuasive of people, but you’d better watch what you say just now. The simple reason is that you are about to change your mind again, so the last thing you want is other people hanging on your every word. You’d rather they made their own minds up!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The time is fast approaching when you will have to lay your feelings on the line. For your own emotional safety, you should be very wary about making fresh commitments, at least those which are permanently binding. Perhaps you need to leave yourself an escape route.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

No amount of pressure or persuasion should push you into making social or professional changes until you’re ready. New information could be revealed next week, and it might radically alter your perceptions, so hang on in there! Wait until the air clears before coming to firm conclusions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon’s awkward angle continues for most of the day, urging you to pay extra attention to partners’ needs, and also making it abundantly clear that you will get precisely nowhere without co-operation. If you go it alone, then you might actually take two steps back for every one you take forward!