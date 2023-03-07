Horoscope Today, March 8, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces and other signs

There’s been more news recently about the chances of life elsewhere in the solar system. Not on Mars or Venus this time, or even the Moon, but on Europa, one of Jupiter’s Moons. According to our latest information it is covered in water, with ice sheets at the top and volcanoes at the bottom. Not ideal conditions for life, I know, but good enough!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Maybe you have been misrepresented or misunderstood. Perhaps you have been wronged. But that is in the past now, and you should concentrate on forgiveness rather than revenge, thus showing how you are indeed superior to other mortals. Your magnanimous behaviour will not be forgotten.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One thing that Jupiter is teaching you is that you should expect more of yourself at work and in the fulfilment of your worldly ambitions. Don’t expect everything to be easy in any routine or practical task, but set out to stretch yourself and acquire new skills.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you are obsessed by the past you deserve a big pat on the back, for it shows that you are very much in tune with your stars. The point is that unfinished business, including any in relationships, needs to be tied up before you can face the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be discovering that money makes the world go round. A simple truth, but a profound one nonetheless. The fact is that if you wish to put certain of your dreams into action, you will have to pay your way. You may also have to pay for somebody else’s!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you still wish to air your opinions and grievances this is a relatively safe moment to do so. Certain planetary pressures are pretty slight, so the risk of others over-reacting is slim. Mind you, you can’t take anything – or anyone – for granted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Over the next few days, you will be presented with many opportunities to improve relationships with children and younger family members. Be sure to seize them when they come along, otherwise you’ll end up in a real scrape. A kind word now will stave off all sorts of trouble later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All those people who once believed that you were far too insecure to change direction will soon be proved very wrong. From now, and over the next ten weeks, your most important quality will be belief in yourself. You might even inspire others’ faith in your talents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you are cursing yourself for having taken the wrong decision, do not give up hope. Very soon, perhaps even next week, everything will be up for grabs again, and you’ll have a chance to change your mind. Be sure that you don’t let someone down, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything that you experienced or discovered in recent weeks is now being put back under the microscope. If you wish to break any arrangements you may do so now, but do take others’ feelings into account. You will doubtless also respect a confidence – and should hang on to a secret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You still need to learn how to put your assets to better use and not let emotions cloud your vision. That said, Venus’ sensitive presence in your chart means that you can never be entirely free of your feelings. In fact, you might be about to experience a wave of nostalgia.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You will soon be able to relax your efforts and appreciate all the good things of life. Although you may have to face awkward questions for a second time, you should do so with confidence in your own position. There is nothing to be gained from ignoring essential facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s definitely a day for tying up loose ends and for making sure that you can enter tomorrow with as little unfinished business as possible. You may accept social invitations even if you have doubts, but don’t be slow to seek reassurance if you need it.