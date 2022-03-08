Horoscope Today, March 8, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The day is marked by significant planetary aspects, most of them urging you to be a good Arien and work hard. Look upon this as a period to lay foundations and prepare the groundwork for future achievements. You may also have to speak your mind, but please be tactful!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can expect social invitations to improve now that the planets are aligned with regions of your horoscope that are all about love, pleasure, leisure and friendship. You may even have difficulty keeping up! But there’ll also be moments when you’re setting the pace without even knowing it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re not feeling up to scratch, but you’re not unusual in that. The reason may lie in whatever you were doing over recent months. Did you wear yourself out emotionally? Why not follow a sensible regime of whatever diet or form of exercise suits you, and keep your mind active at the same time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Even usually harmless ideas could have added intensity today. While it might be wise to reach a decision sooner rather than later, there still seems to be little you can do to avoid delays. This is good if it releases you from the obligation to bow to current pressure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A useful discussion will soon shed new light on an old problem. However, you may still have certain queries and questions concerning your long-term security. Much depends on how far you truly value yourself. Perhaps, surprisingly, there is plenty of scope for increasing your self-confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re blessed with the spark of creative imagination at the moment, so don’t let anyone put you down as dull, unimaginative or boring. The plain fact is that you have more going for you than anyone else. All you have to do is get your act together – because nobody else will do it for you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s lunar alignments should enable you to see your situation more clearly, compensating for the generally befuddling effect of a bunch of planets unhelpfully aligned with mysterious and muddled regions of your chart. You can take it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

During the past few months you seem to have been involved in challenges or upheavals you could not have foreseen. However, as from now, the planets are beginning the long march towards favourable regions of your chart, culminating in a wave of opportunity in about eight weeks’ time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The more you pull in one direction, the more somebody, or something, will pull in the other. This is an inevitable consequence of the Moon’s position in a part of your horoscope known to cause splits, differences and irreconcilable contradictions!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although this is bound to be a day of routine in many respects, it doesn’t mean that you should be stuck in a rut. Far from it! It’s a less obvious part of your astrological personality to be able to get the most out of even the least promising situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon’s north node, a little known point, is still traversing important sectors of your chart, seeing to it that, whatever the daily ups and downs you experience, you are still very much on the right path. Just keep a close watch on your finances, that’s all!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars is swooping through important emotional sectors of your solar chart. This is why all current discussions, debates and considerations will affect your comfort and security for many months, if not years, to come. You need to strike a very fine balance between reasonable impatience and unreasonable recklessness.