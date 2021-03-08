Horoscope Today, March 8, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general planetary position is now looking increasingly relaxed, so you may begin to drop one or two unwanted commitments. Your interests in current or topical affairs should continue to exert quite an influence on your plans, perhaps because you’ll want to be a part of what’s happening.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Developments on the emotional or romantic fronts still seem to be veiled in secrecy. Perhaps it is you who are unable to reveal your feelings, but it could equally be partners who are being a little coy. At any rate, those underlying desires need to be gently teased out.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

At work you must still press ahead. Even though there is some time left, the opportunities to put a professional scheme into practice are diminishing. This is therefore no time to dither if your ambitions are on the line. Remember – life is not a rehearsal!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The general pattern in your solar chart indicates that there is still no time like the present for pursuing lifelong ambitions. Forget that you were born under a sensitive sign and aim for the top. But there’s one important word of advice: leave nothing to chance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Life still looks quite expensive. However, the time is rapidly approaching when you will be able to cease worrying about other people’s money and security, and focus on your own. After all, when the chips are down, only you can really help yourself. And once you’re better off, you’ll be more use to others.



VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The golden rule over the next forty-eight hours will be to listen to partners’ advice. Even if they are apparently talking nonsense, you should smile intelligently and look interested. Amidst the ninety-nine which are irrelevant, there may be a one per cent nugget of pure, golden truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Keep yourself busy, but also pay a little extra attention to your physical well-being. This is actually that time of the month when it’s auspicious for you to sort out your exercise regime and rearrange your diet. The first step is to make sure that you pace yourself, balancing hard work with serious relaxation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Have yourself an enjoyable day. You may be obliged to work or perform burdensome routine tasks but, even so, with just a slight change of attitude you can realise that what you are doing has a positive side. You need to base your initiatives and actions on firm foundations, so walk before you run.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Home and domestic affairs will almost inevitably intrude on your life more than you would wish. Probably the best thing you can do is cheerfully devote extra time and attention wherever required. There’s no point in sticking your head in the sand, or being resentful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are soon to receive another boost from magical Mercury. See this as a period for fresh ideas, conjuring up new dreams and letting your imagination lead you to the future. Ask other people about their plans, and see if there’s anything you can imitate!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a day for handling money, and that means spending it as well as earning it. Your most extravagant and unrestrained planetary alignments are not due just yet, so you should end up in profit. On the other hand, a family member’s plea for extra cash may be irresistible!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The ball is in your court today, so no ducking your responsibilities. You may be a little more sensitive than usual, but if you have taken care to grow a thicker skin, you’ll survive! If you have an asset at the moment, it’s your ability to look below the surface and see what’s really happening.