Horoscope Today, March 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The future looks relatively optimistic at the moment. In fact that’s an amazing understatement! The stars are emphasising peace rather than war, so they may bring sweetness and light to areas of your life from which they have been sadly lacking. Make sure that other people feel good as well, and your thoughtfulness will give you credit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The week begins and ends with significant domestic indications. How about formulating plans today and then waiting about four or five days before putting them into practice? One thing is certain: conditions can only get better. But it may take an almighty effort to see that improvements last.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your skills as a peacemaker could be in demand at home over the coming days. One thing to remember is that disputes will arise as a result of the sheer range of different options, not from any ill-will. And that’s the simple reason why you should give partners the benefit of the doubt.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve probably had enough big surprises, but fate may still have one or two tricks up its sleeve. The only complicating factor is that misunderstandings may periodically create an atmosphere of farce. A partner probably needs all the support you can give them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re still unhappy about financial matters, and quite right too. If you weren’t dissatisfied with the conditions of your life you’d never make the necessary improvements. Everything will work out if you realise that you have another two weeks before agreements will stick.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your stars are splendid, as they often are at this time of year. Play social activities to the hilt but take it easy if firm agreement is required. You might find that close partners are impossible to pin down, but then what is new? Perhaps your demands are impossible to meet!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are generally quite keen to dominate your environment, though in the nicest possible way. Yet, at the moment, I doubt if you are genuinely able to exert any sort of real or permanent control. You see, there are just too many powerful emotions and volatile undercurrents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your social planets really are exceptional, as you often find in the current season. Just don’t get all huffy if promises are broken and arrangements forgotten – it’s all in the stars! Or is it? By that I mean that the best place to start might be a long look at your own behaviour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon is moving from one lively position to another! I’d say that you’d do well to keep your wits about you and pursue your affairs as conscientiously as possible. Your interests are served best at home if you keep talking. Pick the right words, choose the most appropriate moment and you should win partners over!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Try and get everything important done as soon as you can, before fresh information arrives and circumstances move on. That way you’ll be able to enjoy pleasurable propositions when they arrive, and get ready for more significant developments – just in case!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may now have to do some quick thinking if you are to avoid personal complications. However, if at all possible, do bring in other people who can share any good fortune and stand with you in adversity. Also, do yourself a favour and keep a watchful eye on your cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have a great deal to achieve. Don’t allow arguments or conflicts to make you drop out of the race. You’re not normally so competitive, but neither can you really afford to let partners treat you as a complete push-over. Frankly, the more support you’ve got from friends, the better.