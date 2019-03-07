Horoscope Today, March 7, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

If you become too involved with domestic trivia there’s a risk that you’ll overlook other important matters, such as your career or finances. It’s essential that you keep all areas of your life in perfect balance. And that means making absolutely certain that partners are as happy as you.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You’re known for your stubborn emotions, but any attempt to force a confrontation at the present time could rebound on you. It’s much more sensible to play along with other people for the time being, however much you may resent their behaviour.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever the day-to-day changes in your circumstances and mood, the major concern of your planets is with financial affairs. There really is no escape from the need to deal with awkward economic inconsistencies. That said, your romantic life is also passing through a poetic phase.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life may still have its difficult aspects, but there are plenty of ways to lighten your load. Try to surround yourself with beauty and make pleasurable activities a priority. After all, you deserve it! Just one snag – there will undoubtedly be additional costs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Other people tend to believe that you’re always completely straightforward and honest, yet right now you’re in a distinctly secretive mood. Be sure that friends don’t misunderstand your fine intentions. You might, perhaps, have to curb your natural enthusiasm.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Take advantage of a lifting of some demands on your time to press ahead with your favourite activities. It doesn’t matter whether they’re connected to work or not, so feel free to follow your whims. Family ambitions take first place, and a relation could introduce you to a new way of living.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may emphasise your professional and public interests. Although it appears inevitable that the situation at work will be complex for some time, this must be seen as a result of the many options which now seem to be open to you. Your social stars, by the way, are strong, and will remain so for the next month.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It’s a discreet day astrologically, though a lively week, so you’ll do best to keep busy. The more you take on at the present time, the more likely you are to attain your wishes in the long run. Partners will be more helpful than expected – much to your relief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

In the last resort you, and only you, know what is best for your future. Current events will have the unexpected result of deepening your sense of what you really want out of life, which can’t be bad. As a matter of interest, the next few days highlight financial opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The combination of planets aligned with your sign is certainly confusing, but perhaps only because your choices and options are expanding. The best way to deal with it is to follow your intuition very cautiously, and keep your partner’s interests in mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Your enthusiasm is commendable but, before you know it, you’ll have promised to help friends more than is possible, given the many demands on your energy. Pick and choose, and only take on those jobs you know you can complete on time. Above all, learn how – and when – to say ‘no’.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

One of the options you could consider at the present time is finding ways to be increasingly active, perhaps becoming more involved in sport. Pisceans have a lazy reputation, but that’s no reason why you shouldn’t break with the habits of a lifetime and prove pa