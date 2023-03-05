Horoscope Today, March 6, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Aries, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces and other signs

The Moon is now firmly in a fascinating alignment with Aries, so it’s time to focus on this sign – and the people born under it. But what should Arien people do? Well, I just read in one of my ancient texts that these wonderful individuals ‘do things pertaining to gold, fire, work with cattle, missiles, armies, battles, thefts, and kings’. Sounds amazing!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Some kind of past financial misunderstanding could be preying on your mind. You are probably in something of a bind, for the Sun urges you to take a gamble, while simultaneously stacking the odds against you. Play it safe until you have worked out all the risks.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may be enthusiastic about imminent domestic changes, but partners might be completely bemused as to your real intentions. At the heart of the matter, lies your need for emotional commitment, and your willingness to come up with the goods and fulfil promises you have made in the past.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Personal events over the next few days could give you a completely different slant on a private issue. Your perspective will be challenged by partners whose behaviour is defying all expectations. Mind you, perhaps it’s about time that your preconceptions were challenged!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You don’t need to interpret others’ unreliability as a sign that you’re being let down. After all, they might not even be thinking about you! You should try to see the larger pattern and you’ll realise that changes in your plans will open up welcome, fresh opportunities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon’s presence in your chart induces a compassionate note, and others may be struck by the depths of your emotions. All that is required of you is the determination and confidence to show your feelings in public. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re passing through one of your perfectionist phases. You may set yourself new, higher standards and goals and, in typical fashion, attempt to beat your own personal best. If you wish, you may turn your attention to private matters which have been left on the shelf for far too long. Delay no longer!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although it is in your nature to give others a considerable amount of leeway – too much some would say – you may soon be about to draw the line. Professional colleagues and employers should realise that they cannot get off scot-free, but that they have to fulfil their commitments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s a little celestial tension, although not too much! There are bound to be a lot of bruised egos around, but other people are not your responsibility. If you allow them to blame you, or become dependent on you, you will do neither them nor yourself any favours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You might have to take a step back, but there is no need to sacrifice your beliefs or principles, although you should accept some restraints. It’s all a matter of where to draw the line. The question is whether you can abandon an arrangement without letting someone down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you haven’t managed to force others to honour their financial obligations, it may be too late. However, within a few days, a welcome window of opportunity may appear via a social connection. It might, in fact, be a rival who comes up with the best advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Sometimes wishes really can come true. If you continue to believe that this is a period of truly unique opportunities for advancement in both personal and professional affairs, you will, in some strange way, attract certain very benevolent offers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars and Jupiter are combining to stiffen your resolve. You have been too tolerant, kind and accommodating, and you may now play a rougher, tougher game. At work, you may even have a chance to go back and question agreements which were never in your best interests.