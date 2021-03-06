Horoscope Today, March 6, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A quick change of mood finds you becoming slightly more down-to-earth and increasingly willing to achieve your aims by taking care of practical details. You’ll realise that if a job is worth doing properly, it’s also worth doing it yourself!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury, the planet which represents your mind, has now entered a theatrical region of your chart, which means that for the next fortnight you may cut quite a dash with your ideas. It’s all a question of having confidence – and of not being easily embarrassed.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you can take care of personal relationships with smooth and unflappable efficiency then you’ll give yourself enough time to deal with financial matters later on. In fact, this is going to be a rather good time for picking up valuable bargains.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may get all routine chores out of the way before you turn to personal matters. For some strange reason partners will respect you more if they see that you are efficient, organised and practical! That might not always have been the case, but you must allow people to change!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Something – or someone – is encouraging you to take a risk. The question is whether this is now appropriate, and the answer is an unequivocal ‘maybe’! The way to clear up any doubts is to give yourself as much time as you need to run through each and every possible outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Just because your ideas are the best, that doesn’t give you the excuse to preach or impose your opinions on others. The secret now is to be quite discreet, confident in the knowledge that you have the future worked out. The best way to be proved right is to set a good example.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your behaviour at the moment seems to be slightly contradictory. You are very open with your feelings, but you’re keeping some of your plans and intentions to yourself. Don’t be surprised if partners should be confused. It’s only to be expected!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The romantic situation seems to be dominated by secrecy for another few weeks at least. Something is going to happen to stir up feelings which you find it difficult to talk about, so you may just wait for the emotional waters to clear. You’ll find the right words eventually.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re considering any financial adventures today, even a humble shopping trip, your stars begin to look very much more businesslike as the hours pass. Early on, though, there’s a chance that extravagance will have overwhelmed good sense. Your generosity of spirit will be one of your better qualities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you should consider cancelling any social engagements, give yourself time to think again. The point is that, as the Moon weaves among the other planets, you are likely to change your mind, and what once seemed like a waste of time will once again look like a welcome opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Make a point of spending a little time by yourself, and don’t let anyone persuade you that day-dreaming is a pointless activity. By letting your imagination wander, you will stumble across the answer to a few unsolved problems, with very worthwhile results.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Serious choices lie ahead. Although your life seems to be dominated by the desire to achieve something big, whether you do or not is another matter! After a few hours, your priorities will have shifted and the social whirl may seem like a more attractive proposition.