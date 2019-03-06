Horoscope Today, March 6, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In spite of your best efforts and most carefully-laid plans, domestic affairs seem determined to follow their own independent course. Don’t be distracted, though, as in the long run you’re on the right track. Some sort of social or group enterprise could turn out to be most beneficial.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s no escape from your deeply emotional nature. This is a day to accept that your instincts are correct and that logic and reason may in fact be unreliable guides to healthy living. In fact, I’d say it’s time to stick to the straight and narrow!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Get your private affairs sorted out today, and don’t let irritating side issues distract you from important matters. It’s likely you’ll be engaged in activities which are your sole concern, and nothing to with other people, so don’t let them meddle!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A special personal plan is about to come to fruition, so set the pace yourself, and don’t allow anyone else to rush you into doing something you suspect you’ll live to regret. On the other hand, there’s no reason why you should accept pointless and unnecessary delays.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You have a public reputation to maintain, even though you pride yourself on your independence. Remember that, in the final analysis, some of your most treasured ambitions will only be attained if other people back you. Not only that, you should expect support in deeds as well as words.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

In general, this should be a very sociable period, even though you’re all too likely to take on responsibilities that you’ll later find too burdensome. Try to be more selective than usual. After all, if there is any time this year when you need to look after yourself, this is it.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You might have been the victim of some underhand dealings at work. In any event, there’s someone around whose motives make you rather uneasy. Such fears can easily be dispelled if you make an effort to be more open yourself. After all, honesty breeds honesty.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Lose no time if important matters are brewing. It’s absolutely necessary that you take great pains to persuade potential supporters that your plans will have beneficial results for everyone. Plus, if you’re on the look-out for a new job, a social contact could open to door.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You really should pay more attention to your financial situation. Even if you’ve been concentrating full-time on business matters, you’ve almost certainly overlooked important details. But, then, perhaps this is a day when you can afford to take time off from trivia and contemplate the larger picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Events should move along quite smoothly today, your task being to tackle issues that you would normally ignore. You may receive discreet support from relatives and other people close to you. If you’re uncertain about the outcome, you may want to slow down and wait until after the weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

There’s still an atmosphere of suspicion at work and you’ll all too easily become embroiled in rumours and gossip. You know in your heart that it’s much better for you to bring everything out into the open, and to make a start by asking partners how they feel.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Among the many possibilities that are coming your way is a strong likelihood of long-distance travel. Ideally, there should be a long and pleasant voyage in the near future but it could be a journey of the spirit as much as of the body – but then you’re always such a sensitive soul!