Horoscope Today, March 5, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Take the ethical high ground today. There seems to be little point in subjecting others to your moral scrutiny, but what you can do is lead by setting an example. Any lingering questions of right and wrong should take a turn for the better if you act out of only the very highest of motives.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As the hours pass your mood will gradually become more adventurous. This could mean that personal plans go through a certain amount of chopping and changing. Any opportunity to travel may be seized with open arms. After all, you never know what you might find.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It seems inevitable that you will have to play the game according to partners’ rules. If they shift the goal posts, there may be little that you can do about it. Take the only choice possible and put loved ones’ interests first! You’ll receive your reward later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It certainly looks like a day to keep busy and to make sure that every single detail is dealt with before you go on to tackle larger schemes. There is, by the way, much to be said for keeping a low profile in relationships – and don’t give anyone reason to moan or complain.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If financial affairs have been confused lately, you’re about to begin to see the wood for the trees. And, as if by magic, life will start to make very much more sense. Within the next week, facts and figures which once seemed meaningless will take on a new light.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The shift now taking place in your monthly cycles indicates that you may not feel as in tune with your intuitions as you have in the recent past. You’ll have to explain yourself to people in future, rather than hoping that they’ll read your mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are now beginning to look more confident, and in many situations it’s your social graces which will carry you through. However, you will still be troubled by the belief that others are keeping certain information from you. The best advice is to keep your own counsel for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your social stars are looking extremely powerful. What is very pleasing for you, though, is that you’ll be able to indulge your passionate nature over the coming weeks, extending your desire for mystery and secret trysts. Just don’t give anyone else the idea that you’re letting them down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A partner’s support is bound to give you more confidence, but your feelings will be rather unsteady. If you realise that unexpected events are likely to affect your emotions, you’ll be well-prepared. And if someone springs a surprise on you, take it in the spirit in which it’s meant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Spend as much time by yourself as you like, and don’t let others dragoon you into joining in any sort of group activity against your will, least of all collective fun. Everything has to be done in your own time, and only when you are good and ready.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are far too willing to make value judgments at the moment. You must understand that, even though there are many issues about which you feel very strongly, this may be no time to impose your own moral standards. It is much more important that you watch, listen and learn from others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a useful moment for all ambitious and professional people, for colleagues and acquaintances will help lift you to new heights. Much depends on your ability to persuade others that you are right. If you get rivals on your side now, you won’t regret it.