Horoscope Today, March 5, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A domestic confrontation could be the best way of clearing the air. You may welcome the chance to let your pent-up frustrations into the open, and it pays to let other people know just what you are thinking – but be gentle with them at the same time! The fact is, though, that you might do best to stick by partners through thick and thin.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Now that Mercury is occupying such a powerful position in your chart, you must face up to career decisions. However, there’s a high probability that you’ll misunderstand important instructions, so listen carefully. Family members’ spirits will improve no end if they think you’re taking them seriously!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Business plans will benefit from your more cautious instincts. Keep your most imaginative schemes on the back-burner until you feel instinctively that it’s time to make your move. Until then, keep talking – you might find that other people are now much more responsive to your ideas.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a risk that your confidence will be undermined, if only by your failure to achieve unrealistically high goals. Don’t over-reach yourself – and don’t place your trust in people who are likely to let you down. It’s a day to underpin high hopes with realistic expectations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There’s a big wide world waiting to feel the benefit of your caring skills and concern, and the best way to use current planetary energies is by helping people worse off than you. In the process you’ll discover more about your own limitations – and possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You’ve a naturally inquiring nature, and you love to be left by yourself to study strange and mysterious subjects. Over the next few months you’ll do well to follow up what may be a relatively new interest. First, you have to work out how to handle secret feelings.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Even though it may be some time before you notice the effect in your pocket, today’s planetary movements are ideal from the financial point of view. Past efforts to boost your income will finally begin to pay off. You could also be the first person to benefit from certain global trends, but just how won’t be clear for another six months.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

For the next four months many of you will have every opportunity to achieve a life-long ambition. If, by any chance, you don’t succeed, you’ll have to try again later in the year. This is actually a most important moment, and one to make long-term plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You may start to think of ways to increase your earnings. As a rule you have little time for business, but you know only too well that without enough money certain goals will remain beyond your grasp. Set yourself suitable targets over the next five days.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

While you’re often quite unsure of your real desires, you’ll be compulsively drawn into new company within the next month. You must look to your immediate environment – and to close friends – for the stimulation which is essential to your sense of well-being and the support you deserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You may well be feeling under the weather, but the cause could be over-work rather than any physical complaint. For whatever reason, you need to pamper yourself and luxuriate in fabulous surroundings. The chances are that a request for additional time off will be received sympathetically.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The watchword today is trust and it will be distressing when some people doubt your word. Yet, in the long run, the tide is definitely now flowing in your direction. Keep it that way. Also, make a point of finishing all outstanding obligations rather than waiting for other people to do the job.