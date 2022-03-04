Horoscope Today, March 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Some people think that there’s a big mystery in astrology. Let me tell you something – there isn’t! The biggest skill astrology requires is an ability to look around, notice what’s happening and learn the significant lessons. That’s much more important than learning the rules by rote.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars, your bold ruling planet, settles many outstanding issues by virtue of its potent relationships with your other planets. Encourage these helpful planetary aspects by adopting an approach that is calm and collected while paying due heed to your genuine emotional desires.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your determination to succeed is admirable indeed, and you should be able to steer a course which keeps you away from potential rivals or enemies. However, if battle must be joined, it looks as if a generally friendly atmosphere will still prevail in the end.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon now gives you the advantage, for it obliges everyone to think like you. Those who continue with their old ways will be out-smarted by your sheer wit and instinctive grasp of the situation. But what you’ve really got to do is to look at the big picture.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

That rather obstreperous planet Pluto is stirring strange thoughts, vague hopes and irrational worries from the unconscious. Money could be the catalyst that causes a relationship to hit the rocks. But you could also be slightly uneasy about work.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There are few things more downcast than a bored or frustrated Leo. But with Mars and Mercury rapidly manoeuvring themselves into fresh positions, you must avoid taking your personal feelings out on other people. The fact that there may have been delays is nothing to do with them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you may believe that it is up to others to accept your proposals, the plain truth is that they are unlikely to do so. The reason may be that your ideas do not go far enough to cover all eventualities. That is not in itself a problem, but it does mean that you should cut your coat according to your cloth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Did you know that Libra is the sign of diplomats and generals? Probably not, but the connection here is strategy. In other words, if you now have a game plan worked out in advance, and follow it through with determination, nothing will stand in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It definitely looks as if people you live with are in a mischievous mood. Don’t take umbrage if a partner says something in jest which may be taken as offensive – it is not meant to upset. It may just be that they are currently not thinking straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are renowned for your rapid changes of mood. Quickness to anger can also mean willingness to forgive. Now that the planets are assuming a belligerent pose, your contribution can be to see to it that old wounds play no part in current discussions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s the fact that you were born under an earth sign that makes you so wonderfully efficient. Other people don’t necessarily share your talents, so even though you still feel they are letting you down or failing to pull their weight, give them the benefit of the doubt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

During the next few weeks, while the Sun is in such a civilised region of your solar chart, you must ensure that any alterations in both your earnings and joint arrangements will be to your long-term advantage. You will be no good to anybody if you’re worrying about money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisceans who are set to gain the most from today’s uncompromising influences are those who have banded together with other people for the purposes of pursuing and fighting a matter of principle. But sometimes your greatest gift is to know exactly when to compromise.