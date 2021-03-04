Horoscope Today, March 4, 2021: Leo, Sagittarius and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

An emotional Moon is a very relaxing presence for you, but you should guard against complacency. The only concern is that you may be tempted to overlook fundamental details, especially at work. There should still be plenty of time to achieve one of your short-term goals, by the way, so don’t panic.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Financial pressures will soon rise once again, but this time it’s joint connections which need sorting out. If you’re dealing with someone else’s money, or they’re handling yours, take all the necessary precautions. At home, you now have another chance to improve relationships with children and younger relatives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Home and family affairs are central to your thinking, and no future plan will succeed unless you are careful to consult relations, and everyone else you live with, as widely as possible. After all, if they say ‘yes’ now, they won’t be able to complain later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can still act behind the scenes if you wish, but the mood of the times is gradually changing. Right now the best thing you can do is talk to as many people as possible about what your next step should be, and when you should take it. Pick your time with care.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your confidence is liable to slip without warning, but never imagine that all is lost, or that you are doomed to failure. It is all a matter of being as patient as possible, and allowing certain long-term problems to iron themselves out. Can you turn the clock back? Perhaps – but only briefly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may now show yourself in your true colours, and that might involve risking a disagreement with someone who is close to you. Both financially and at work you may assume more authority by showing that you know what you’re talking about. And about time, too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The mood should be growing lighter by the day, although secret fears still trouble you. One positive way to use your current planetary patterns is to delve into all those timeless mystical and spiritual mysteries. If you get a sense of life’s underlying purpose then you’ll be able to rearrange your priorities so that they suit you better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Now you have most of the information at your fingertips, you can afford to take the lead socially. For some time you have been irritated by others’ tendency to push themselves forward, but now you can take the limelight. Please do so with your usual diplomacy!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can afford to put your foot down at home, even if other people don’t like it. The Moon’s role in your chart reveals that you have the advantage, and it will be a rare person who can call your bluff. What should you do? Be flexible and be prepared for last-minute changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your private and professional lives are linked in a way which defies analysis: before you can explore new career opportunities, you need to work out where you stand in relation to an emotional tie. And when business and pleasure mix, you’ll have to work out where your loyalties lie.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should be very sure indeed to check all legal plans extremely carefully. There is nothing to be gained from allowing standards to slip, and everything to be achieved by keeping them as high as possible, especially in matters of the heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You still appear to be in a personal quandary, but at least the financial news should be reassuring. Partners will be able to offer you much sensible and sound advice, so please listen very carefully, and leave no stone unturned in your unending quest for the truth.